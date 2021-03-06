Prolonged, consecutive isolation with its specific and limited causes, periods, conditions, and paths, embracing the cracks in the interior, and disconnecting from the outside, its people, the air, and its “poisoned” spray, makes us face what we have long used to avoid and flee from it, that is, our selves, and what is doing in them, in our broken mirrors.

Stone, limits, from these two words began an endless debate, and may not belong to the origins of the debate. Our existence for more than a year as hostages is an ambiguous movement in the shadow of borders as if from metal and glass, and from roughness and dams, and without negligence or negligence, we have been subject to everything that separates us and forbids us. The daily geography is changing physically, materially, as if we are living in disconnected moments, from its past and future times: monotony walks in our footsteps, penetrates into our silence, screams in our voice, makes us feel that we are in mythical places due to the intensity of their stressful reality, as sheep thrown in the desert.

The epidemic has returned to us lines of contact, between what is internal and external, domestic and strange, between what is partner and divergent, as the rules and metric and kilometer calculations for movements have blurred the areas of movements even that are permitted. Every square meter is planted with obstacles and signals: the relatively open shops are surrounded by forbidden areas with bars or tables, and the barriers are firm and solid, in front of restaurants, cafes and closed bars, as if they were spaces taken away from our lives, yesterday, those places were irradiated, Shimmering, so they have become dark wells in our streets, without their peculiarities and their fate, neutral and unknown, so our bodies themselves have become “solid” borders, but they are crouched, separated from their dealings with reality. The masks canceled the face with its parts, from its public space and its expressions, so we decided, forced to communicate with signs (such as mute), so we answer by raising the eyebrows, or by lowering, raising or closing the eyes. The expression went out behind a medical curtain. If meetings take place, then with unknown persons we do not know whom to go behind these necessary masks, as if the face has become an imaginary or an abstract substance: we have removed the vital part of our existence. We have abolished other boundaries drawn at specific hours of our similar days, the curfew: time limits, in which our existence becomes subject to the same laws between our daily walls. Slow or explosive wars. The house becomes squares if it is family, and an isolated space if it is individual, that is, frayed isolation within physical and physical mold.

A year ago, our lives withered and stiffened, appearing as roads that lead nowhere, revolving on themselves like a stupid mill, disfigured from their special geometries, through our physical contact with a world that is shrinking and shrinking, more and more, to fall into monotony, more and more, the monotony that makes our senses stagnant, And our imaginations are flat, and our feelings run out.

It is the experience of the desert, cutting a thread in our social life, to throw us before ourselves and our mirrors in which we face what we feared or struggled to face: death, the future, fateful questions, anxiety, illness, uninhabited isolation, material and spiritual emptiness, fear of nostalgia for the past, as well as fear From the future.

Is the time to restore the normal time is over, not what was before? Will this desert be the school of flexible return to this before? Saint-Exupery also wrote: The desert is beautifully crafted because it sometimes hides a well, somewhere.