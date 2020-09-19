The Kovid-19 epidemic and the lockdown pose a threat to unemployment all over the world. It also has a strong impact on 450 Indian laborers living in Saudi Arabia. Many workers have come out on the streets and are begging. The work permits of these laborers coming from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra have expired, forcing them to beg.Some videos related to this are also going viral in which Indian workers are saying that their crime was just that they were begging and the authority identified them by going to their rental house and the laborers were sent to Shumasi Detention of Jeddah. .

Of these laborers, 39 are from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Bihar, 5 from Telangana and 4-4 from Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka while one is from Andhra Pradesh. Many workers are seen crying in the video. They are saying that they are stuck in a hopeless situation. A worker complained, “We have not committed any crime.” We were forced to beg because of our situation because we had no jobs left. Now we are rotting in the Detention Center.

Some other workers said that they have been going through unbearable difficulties for more than four months. One laborer told, we saw that the authorities here are helping with the laborers of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. They were sent to their countries.

Social activist and MBT leader Amjad Ullah Khan said that when the local authority came to know that the work permits of these laborers had expired, they were shifted to the detention center. Amjad told, those who do not have work permit were taken to Detention Center. Appealing in the video, a laborer said, “My brother has died and his mother is in critical condition.” I want to go back to India.

Amjad has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bharti envoy Ausaf Saeed in Saudi Arabia, calling attention to the appeal of these 450 laborers and urging the Center to help these laborers.

On 17 September, the Ministry of External Affairs helpline Pravasi Bharatiya Sahitya Kendra (PBSK) responded to Twitter on Amjad Ullah Khan and sought the details of all the workers, their contact number and family contact details so that the workers could be brought back. Please tell that 2.4 lakh Indians had registered to come to India during the lockdown, however only 40,000 Indians could come back.