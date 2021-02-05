The Commission President admits failures in the procurement of corona vaccine. A task force is to ensure speed and transparency.

She had gone underground for days, now she's going on the offensive: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has for the first time admitted omissions and praised improvements in the dispute over the vaccine procurement. The EU chief said in Brussels that the focus was on developing a corona rate and underestimated the problems that could arise in production.

“In retrospect, we should have thought more about the challenges of mass production,” said the CDU politician. “We should have known earlier that there would be a rollercoaster ride at the beginning of these new procedures.” In response to criticism that the EU had ordered too hesitantly, von der Leyen said that the EU was a tanker, while a country could be a speedboat .

She is alluding to Great Britain, which despite the problems with Brexit is making faster progress in vaccination than the EU. Von der Leyen also admitted in her interviews with 20 European media outlets that the communication had not gone well. Before that, many journalists in Brussels had complained that von der Leyen preferred to speak to the German media.

An interview in “heute journal” broke the barrel. Editorial writers had demanded von der Leyen’s resignation, even Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz railed against the EU Commission. The vaccinations in the EU “went really bad!”, He is supposed to have said.

Behind closed doors

Now von der Leyen is trying to counteract this with a charm offensive. So she met – behind closed doors – with the major groups in the EU Parliament. There, too, she admitted mistakes and promised improvement. In addition to more transparency, there should be more speed. A “task force” under the leadership of the French EU Commissioner Thierry Breton will ensure this.

Meanwhile, new allegations against the EU Commission have been raised. The Brussels authority had badly negotiated the procurement contracts with the pharmaceutical companies, lawyers specializing in commercial law told the portal Voxeurop.

For example, there were no clauses that ensured sufficient production and timely delivery of vaccines, said Clive Douglas of Nexa Law in London. Therefore, Brussels now has no legal recourse against the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has so far not been guilty of the agreed vaccine deliveries.