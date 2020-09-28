new Delhi: The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi have recovered from the double whammy of corona and dengue. He told that his health is much better now. He hoped that he would be discharged from the hospital in a day or two. Please tell that Manish Sisodia got corona and dengue together. After this, his condition had worsened. After which he was admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi.

Manish Sisodia himself informed about his health from the hospital. Sisodia’s platelets were low and oxygen levels were low, he was first admitted to the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi. He was shifted to Max Hospital on Thursday due to deteriorating health here. Manish Sisodia was found corona positive on 14 September.



I am feeling much better now. If everything goes well, I will be free from the hospital in a day or two: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to ANI over phone Sisodia is suffering from dengue, COVID-19 & is injured to Max hospital, Saket. pic.twitter.com/VqVm4ZvME9 – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Manish Sisodia said that I feel much better now. If all goes well, one will be discharged from the hospital in two days. Significantly, politicians have not survived the outbreak of Corona epidemic. Recently, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of Corona infection. He was found corona infected on 11 September.