Children are not drivers of infection for Corona, says Family Minister Franziska Giffey. Therefore, daycare centers should not be closed.

BERLIN taz | Daycare centers and schools are not drivers of infection in the corona pandemic and are therefore no longer closed as a preventive measure, even if the number of infections increases. This was shared by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) and the President of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK), Stefanie Hubig (SPD) at two events.

An automatism, according to which schools would have to be closed on site at certain infection rates due to Corona, “makes no sense from our point of view,” said Hubig, KMK President and Minister of Education in Rhineland-Palatinate.

There is no point in ordering strict measures in schools if there is a high rate of new infections on site, for example from a slaughterhouse. “We see that the schools are not the drivers of the pandemic,” said Hubig.

She referred to the step-by-step plans of the federal states, which provide hygiene measures and, depending on the infection, stricter measures such as mask compulsory in class and distance rules. “Ventilation is the be-all and end-all”, says the KMK President.

Masks in class

In Baden-Württemberg and Schleswig-Holstein, the mask requirement in secondary schools will be extended to teaching from next week.

Jens Spahn and Franziska Giffey referred to the findings of one on Friday studyaccording to which the infection rate among daycare children is far below average. Despite the increased number of infections in the meantime, one does not see that the infections in daycare centers have increased in the same way, said Giffey. In the past five weeks, only six outbreaks of the disease were registered in day-care centers nationwide.

Giffey explained that if there were cases of infection, it had also proven useful in schools to close, for example, only individual groups or floors, but not an entire facility. The minister also differentiated between cold symptoms: If a child only has a simple cold, this is no reason not to go to daycare. Only when a fever, a dry cough or a loss of sense of taste were added, the child should not be allowed into the facility.

Stamp on hand

Giffey also mentioned practical tips from her ministry, according to which groups in daycare centers should be more separated from one another and the pick-up times should be staggered in order to prevent the virus from being passed on to adults.

In a daycare center in Troisdorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, every child receives a stamp with a virus on their hand in the morning. This stamp must then be made to disappear in the course of the day by washing your hands several times. This is to get the kids to abide by the hygiene rules, Giffey said.

Closing daycare centers and schools should only be “the very last resort” in regions with rapidly increasing numbers of infections, explained Jens Spahn. The month-long closings of schools and daycare centers from March of this year for corona prevention had major consequences for millions of working parents Problems posed.