And Kirkuk Governorate, in the north of the country, recorded more than 100 cases of the Covid-19 virus, among school students and educational staff.

The Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety held, on Wednesday, a meeting chaired by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, to discuss the developments of the Corona pandemic in Iraq in light of the sharp increase in infections with the new mutation globally, and the health efforts envisaged to contain the new wave that Iraq is currently witnessing..

The Ministry of Health confirmed the preparation of hospitals and the provision of the necessary supplies such as beds, medicines, oxygen and respirators in all health departments in the governorates in anticipation of any increase in the number of injuries.

To comment on the overall developments in the epidemiological situation in Iraq, Dr. Nabil Bushnaq, Director General of the Kirkuk Health Department, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “More than 100 cases of infection have been recorded among teachers and students in various basic school levels, primary, intermediate and secondary, however Attendance is still in place in the governorate’s schools, and we do not intend at least for now to stop it and adopt distance study“.

Bouchnak confirmed that there were no confirmed omicron infections among students and faculty staff, revealing that they had sent samples to the capital, Baghdad, to be subjected to examinations to detect the omicron mutant..

And the Director-General of the Iraqi Ministry of Health adds: “Facing the threat of the beginning of a new epidemic wave in the country, we are working to enhance health awareness among citizens and urge them to take vaccinations, adhere to the rules of precaution, social distancing and personal hygiene, and other measures to ensure that the virus does not spread“.

The Iraqi official called for taking the third dose of vaccines, as they are effective in reducing the effects of infection with the various mutants of the emerging corona virus.

Despite the high number of infections in general, including those with the Omicron mutant, as Bushnaq reveals, the number of people who need to stay in Iraqi hospitals did not rise from their previous rates, and this may represent an indication that the symptoms and complications of the Omicron mutant are minor, compared to other mutant ones..

And the Iraqi health official concludes: “There is a global epidemic wave and we are among it, of course, especially since we are in the winter, and for this reason we are working to intensify our precautions and preparations to confront any epidemic emergency, by preparing our hospitals and medical and health cadres, to provide the best services for patients and injured people.“.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health had issued a statement on the Iraqi epidemiological situation, in which it said: “Experts and specialists in the Ministry of Health are monitoring the ongoing developments in the epidemiological situation in the world and Iraq, where infections continue to rise rapidly in most countries of the world, and in Iraq the increase in the percentage of positive cases has been observed on an ongoing basis, This portends the beginning of a new wave that may be more severe than the previous waves“.

The ministry adds: “And out of our concern for the safety and health of our beloved people, we call on all citizens to adhere to wearing masks and to stay away from gatherings, in addition to expediting the receipt of vaccines in their full doses, which have clearly proven effective through a significant decrease in the number of hospital admissions from the vaccinated category and its increase from the non-vaccinated category.”“.