D.he last year was one of the most difficult for the American aviation giant Boeing in its 100-year history. In addition to the debacle surrounding the 737 Max crash plane, there was also the Corona crisis in 2020, which at times almost brought air traffic to a standstill and thus brought Boeing even more into trouble. Accordingly, the figures for the fourth quarter and the entire past financial year are likely to look dark this Wednesday. The Airbus arch-rival is threatened with a record loss.

In the first nine months of 2020, Boeing’s balance sheet was already negative at around $ 3.5 billion (EUR 2.87 billion). Analysts are again expecting a billion-dollar deficit for the last quarter. Boeing had already posted a loss of 636 million dollars in 2019, the first annual loss since the merger with American rival McDonnell Douglas in 1997, which marked the beginning of the company’s recent history. 2020 is likely to be by far the worst result since Boeing was founded in 1916.

Good news too

There was actually good news for the troubled group recently. In November, for example, Boeing’s 737 Max jet was finally granted take-off permission from the American aviation authority, the FAA, after being banned from flying for more than a year and a half. The European air traffic control authority EASA has already given the green light for the jet, which was withdrawn from traffic in March 2019 after two crashes with a total of 346 dead. The re-registration in Europe is only a matter of form, which should be completed in these days. The 737 Max is Boeing’s best-selling model and main profit maker.

The fact that the aircraft type could not be delivered during the take-off bans has put a huge burden on Boeing in the past two years – as early as 2019, Airbus overtook its competitor as the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer. Now the problem plane is allowed to take off again, but the pandemic has brought the aviation industry into one of its deepest crises. That costs Boeing a lot of orders – according to the company, there were a good 650 cancellations in 2020. In total, more than 1000 orders were deleted from the order book because many orders are considered unsafe.

After two pitch-black years, Boeing could have the worst behind them. The vaccines against the coronavirus are also giving hope to aviation and despite the many cancellations, Boeing does not have to seriously worry about a lack of orders given the aviation duopoly, which gives customers almost no alternatives other than their rival Airbus, which has been fully booked for years. Recently there were more new orders. Still, Boeing remains under strong pressure. Further production cuts and job cuts would hardly come as a surprise.