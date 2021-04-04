ofPatrick Mayer shut down

After France, the Czech Republic and Poland, Germany also classifies the Netherlands as a high-incidence area in the coronavirus pandemic. This has a significant impact on border traffic to North Rhine-Westphalia.

Munich / Berlin – So now the Netherlands too: The federal government declares the closest German neighbor in consultation with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * to be a corona high incidence area *. This was announced by the RKI from Berlin on Easter Sunday (April 4th).

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany declares neighbor Netherlands a high-incidence area for corona

The background: According to EU information from Thursday (April 1), the Netherlands had an incidence of 554 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days – and therefore twice as many as currently in the corona pandemic in Germany.

Corona high incidence areas (according to RKI) with border to Germany:

France

Netherlands (from April 6, 2021)

Czech Republic

Poland

Source: zdf.de, As of April 4, 2021

The result is stricter border controls at the German-Dutch border. Entrants must submit a notification of a negative test for the insidious coronavirus *. This negative Corona * test must not be older than 48 hours.

Anyone who wants to travel to Germany by plane from an airport in the Netherlands – for example from Amsterdam or Rotterdam – must present a negative Covid-19 test * before departure. According to the RKI, the new Corona * rules for entry from the Netherlands into the Federal Republic apply from midnight on Tuesday night (April 6th).

Corona in neighboring German countries: classification by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)

Virus variant areas: Corona high incidence areas: Covid-19 risk areas: Moselle department in France Netherlands, France, Czech Republic, Poland Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark

Stricter border controls specifically means for trains and cars: The police will check compliance with the mandatory test through random checks, announced the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia. The border between the Netherlands and the German federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony is 567 kilometers long.

Border between Germany and the Netherlands: negative corona tests are necessary

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) * called on this Sunday to "reduce border traffic to what is necessary". There is an exception for commuters: your negative corona test can be up to 72 hours old. (pm)