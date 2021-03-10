The Czech Republic is struggling with a dramatic corona wave. The number of infections is exploding. No country in Europe has more corona cases. An expert is now making a shocking forecast.

Munich – The number of corona cases in the Czech Republic is currently ten times as high as in Germany. The infection rate is enormous. The 7-day incidence is 800. Hospitals are at the limit. After a long hesitation, the Czech government asked neighboring countries for help in treating Covid 19 patients – including Germany.

Corona crisis in the Czech Republic – clinics at the limit

“We are in a situation we never wanted to be in,” said Health Minister Jan Blatny last week. The hospitals in the Czech Republic sounded the alarm at the beginning of March. Reported record numbers of corona patients. Germany had previously upgraded the Czech Republic from a coronavirus risk area to a high incidence area (January 24). The neighboring country has been a virus variant area since mid-February (since February 14). The border controls were finally extended until March 17th.

“You should never achieve the values ​​that the Czech Republic has. Then there is no going back, ”says economist and mathematician René Levínský in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) René Levínský has been dealing with the infection situation in his country since the beginning of the corona pandemic. He makes prognoses with a team of scientists and advises politics.

Corona in the Czech Republic – infection numbers explode

The British mutant B.1.1.7, according to the mathematician, messed everything up. “People get infected faster than they are vaccinated. 20 to 25 percent of people are already immune because the number of people infected is so large, ”explains Levínský im SZ-Interview. According to his data, people currently have an average of about twelve contacts. Before the pandemic, there were an average of 22 contacts. Portugal and Great Britain won the fight against the mutant, he says. And achieved this with reduced mobility and more home offices.

Despite the high number of deaths, many people in the Czech Republic closed their “eyes and ears”, others would become indifferent. This is difficult to understand for the pandemic expert. Another problem for Levínský is that there is no welfare state in the Czech Republic that is vital in such a situation. In addition, there was a lack of strong institutions, something comparable to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

“We’ll be off the hook at the end of May” – pandemic forecast for the Czech Republic

Is the coronavirus still out of control in the Czech Republic or is the worst over? René Levínský gives a bitter forecast: “At the end of May we will be off the hook. By then, everyone is infected or vaccinated. I am sorry, it is like that. And that is the policy, that is the strategy of our government, which is not spoken out loud. It’s very sad. In the end, maybe 50,000 people died. Totally unnecessary. Because it wasn’t that far, the vaccines came quickly. “

The Czech Republic reports more than 10,000 new corona infections

The lockdown in the Czech Republic was tightened at the beginning of March. Citizens are only allowed to leave their district in exceptional cases – these rules are expected to apply until March 21. Easings at Easter are currently a long way off. As of Tuesday, authorities reported 10,466 new cases within 24 hours. That was almost 2000 less than on Tuesday a week ago.

The Czech Republic is bringing Covid 19 patients abroad for the first time

Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, more than 1.3 million people have been infected with corona. According to the ministry, 22,147 deaths have been recorded so far (as of March 8).

For the first time on Tuesday, a Covid 19 intensive care patient from the badly affected Czech Republic will be brought abroad for treatment, reports the dpa news agency. An ambulance with a seriously ill woman on board broke Tuesday morning in Usti nad Orlici, as the public television CT reported. The aim of the two and a half hour drive is the hospital in Raciborz in the Polish Voivodeship of Silesia. The 68-year-old patient is accompanied by an emergency doctor.(ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

