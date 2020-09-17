In a city in North Rhine-Westphalia, the current corona numbers are viewed with concern. After a wedding lasting several days, there were many new infections. The city is approaching the critical limit.

Hamm (NRW) – It was a big, multi-day wedding that took place last weekend in several partial events at different locations in Hamm and the surrounding area. More than 100 citizens of the city took part in the various events. The bride and groom also come from Hamm.

A total of 32 of the tests have so far been positive, 50 results are still pending. The speech was still on on Wednesday of 16 infected in connection with the wedding*. On Thursday there were 16 more people who tested positive. "That worries me very much," said Hamm's Lord Mayor Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann calf*. He doesn't want to rule out the possibility of other wedding guests. Especially noticable: Almost exclusively women were infected*. Hamm is approaching the first critical limit with great strides.