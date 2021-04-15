Corona broke out in a Hamburg prison. The affected wards of the detention center are now isolated – the verdict has been postponed.

Hamburg – The number of new infections in the Hanseatic city is still at a high level. Although the incidence recently fell slightly to 147.4, the health authorities again reported many hundreds of new infections. And that despite a strict lockdown including curfew in Hamburg. Hamburg’s first mayor During the week, Peter Tschentscher was still concerned about the effectiveness of the lockdown* uttered. There was now a corona outbreak in a Hamburg prison.

The remand prison on Holstenglacis recently reported several infected employees and prisoners. Now the affected wards of the prison have been isolated. Therefore, even a judgment in a criminal trial had to be canceled. How the outbreak came about is so far unclear.