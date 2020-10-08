The corona numbers in Germany continue to rise. Another mass outbreak occurred in a slaughterhouse. The number of new infections within one day has skyrocketed.

The Coronavirus * continues to determine life in Germany.

continues to determine life in In a slaughterhouse in Lower Saxony it came to one Mass outbreak .

it came to one . Here we offer you the current case numbers in Germany*.

in Germany*. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from October 8, 6:18 a.m .: The number of New infections with the Coronavirus in Germany is by leaps and bounds to more than 4000 increased within a day. The Health authorities reported 4058 new ones Corona infections within the previous 24 hours like that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday. That is over 1200 more than on Wednesday, when with 2828 new infections a new High since April had been reported. A value higher than the one now reported was last achieved in the first week of April.

Corona in Germany: positive tests skyrocketed – 16 new deaths

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis have, according to the RKI, at least 310 144 people in Germany demonstrably with the Sars-CoV-2 virus infected (data status October 8th, midnight). The number of Deaths in connection with a Corona infection According to the RKI, it is 9578. That is 16 more than the day before. According to RKI estimates, around 269,600 people survived the infection. The rate of positive tests rose sharply and was 1.64 percent in the 40th calendar week (September 28 – October 2). The week before it was 1.22 percent and before that 1.16 percent.

Update from October 7th, 8:14 pm: Of the R value in Germany remains above the critical level of 1, but drops from 1.15 to 1.10. in the current management report of Robert Koch Institute from Wednesday it says: “After a temporary stabilization of the number of cases at an elevated level, there is currently a further increase in the number of transmissions in the population Germany to observe. It is therefore still necessary that the entire population is committed to protecting against infection. “

Corona in Germany: Next district exceeds critical mark – Esslingen over 50

Update from October 7th, 6:16 pm: The district Esslingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg exceeded the limit of 50 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. According to the local health authorities, the value is currently 52.3. This is now accompanied by stricter measures to protect against infection. It is not yet clear what exactly these will look like.

Meanwhile, a study shows how many corona cases can be prevented by the mask requirement.

Corona in Germany: Merkel spokesman sees worrying development – new mass outbreak in slaughterhouse

First report from October 7th, 3:42 p.m .: Berlin / Munich – The federal government warns of one Loss of traceability in the spread of the Coronavirus *. “We have skyrocketing numbers, especially in some major German cities, including the capital,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Wednesday in Berlin. Cases are no longer an individual Outbreak events assign. This raises concerns “that there may be a further diffuse spread of the virus,” said Seibert.

The Health authorities would still have to be able to Chains of infection to pursue and to interrupt quickly. “And as the numbers go up, it’s easy to fear that health authorities will run to the edge or beyond their capabilities,” said Seibert. “We will only be able to contain the pandemic if we recognize and break the chains of infection.”

Corona in Germany: Stuttgart tightened requirements for celebrations

The city is tightening due to the increasing number of infections Stuttgart your Corona requirements. From Friday and for the next two weeks To celebrate Only allowed in private rooms if less than 25 people come together, as the city announced on Wednesday. In public or in rented rooms, the limit is 50 participants.

‼ ️ #Corona-Case numbers are also increasing in #Stuttgart worrying. Exceeding the threshold of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 7 days has prompted the state capital to limit private celebrations today. ▶ ️https://t.co/ShcBOFezdw pic.twitter.com/ebBj9AHYQY – City of Stuttgart (@stuttgart_stadt) October 7, 2020

In whole Germany let themselves Corona outbreaks attributable to celebrations and parties, said the head of the health department, Stefan Ehehalt. “Viruses spread wherever people come together in a confined space, talk loudly, exchange ideas in a relaxed manner. If we want to track infections and break chains, this is where we have to pull the lever, ”he said.

Corona in Germany: Larger number of infections in a large slaughterhouse in Lower Saxony

Again it did in a big way slaughterhouse in Lower Saxony a larger number of Corona infections * given. In the company in Emstek in the district of Cloppenburg have been in tests among employees in the past few days 63 cases became known, said District Administrator Johann Wimberg (CDU) on Wednesday. The focus of the infections was determined in the area of ​​the coarse cutting. Employees in the slaughterhouse, however, are hardly affected. Operations in the slaughterhouse belonging to the Vion Group should initially be restricted, but not shut down completely.

Whether public and private life because of New infections It has to be restricted across the board in the district is not yet certain, said Wimberg. “We don’t see that ad hoc.” That Infection process was so far limited to the area of ​​the slaughterhouse. However, he reckons that the number of new infections will again exceed the critical mark of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

List of rubric lists: © Markus Scholz