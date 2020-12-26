The situation in intensive care units in Germany remains alarming in the coronavirus pandemic. The new corona infections, on the other hand, do not flatten off at Christmas either. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Corona case numbers stay around Christmas and before New Year’s Eve at a very high level.

: The stay around and before at a very high level. The hard lockdown * because of the Corona crisis * shows fighting Covid-19 * so far no effect.

because of the shows fighting so far no effect. This News ticker is constantly updated.

Update from December 25th, 10:20 pm: The Coronavirus mutation from the UK has reached the Federal Republic, the number of Covid 19 cases is high. Now they react Netherlands – and explain Germany to the Corona risk area *.

Update from December 25th, 9:30 p.m .: Sweden’s Corona Strategy * In the pandemic, it is considered a tricky special route – also for critics and supporters Germany. The Swedish king accuses his own country of failure. A problem can be clearly identified. (see link)

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: high numbers of Covid 19 cases in Baden-Württemberg and Hesse

Update from December 25th, 7.45pm: At Christmas are in the course of Corona pandemic Less data transmitted by the health authorities – and yet they remain Covid-19 numbers also high in the contemplative time.

So reported it Robert Koch Institute (RKI) For Hesse on Christmas Eve 2992 new infections within 24 hours – which was almost a high. In Hesse there were also 65 other deaths in connection with Covid-19 added.

The State Health Office Baden-Württemberg recorded as of Friday, 2 p.m., but within one day another 1947 Corona cases in southwest Germany. In addition, 27 other deaths related to the virus were registered. So far a total of 4399 people are in Baden-Württemberg died with or from a corona infection.

Corona pandemic in Germany: More than 25,500 new infections reported on Christmas Day

Update from December 25th, 6:30 p.m.: As well on first christmas day has the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from Berlin citing the regional health authorities for new figures Coronavirus pandemic in Germany published.

These look like this:

New corona infections in Germany within 24 hours: 25,533

within 24 hours: 25,533 Deaths combined with Covid-19 within 24 hours: 412

combined with within 24 hours: 412 Seven-day incidence for whole Germany : 188.8

for whole : 188.8 Captured Corona infections in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic: 1,612,648

since the beginning of the pandemic: 1,612,648 Corona deaths in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic: 29,182

The federal government continues to aim to reduce the incidence to below 50. Germany has been a long way from achieving this goal for weeks.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bavaria and the east are worried about intensive care units

First report from December 25th: Munich / Berlin – In the Coronavirus pandemic* has the novel and highly contagious Corona mutation B.1.1.7 shortly before Christmas also Germany reached.

An is valid until January 10th hard lockdownwhich largely shuts down social and public life in the Federal Republic. In front New Year’s Eve remains the Corona situation * meanwhile serious – a look at the capacities of the German intensive care units.

In many counties are noisy Intensive register the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) none or hardly any Intensive care beds free. The situation is particularly worrying in Bavaria, in rural areas Baden-Württemberg and in the middle East Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: counties without free intensive care beds in the Federal Republic

District / City: Intensive care beds occupied: Intensive care beds free: of which corona patients: Rottweil (BaWü) 11/11 0 7th Offenbach (Hesse) 20/20 0 14th Fürstenfeldbruck (Bavaria) 12/12 0 6th Aichbach-Friedberg (Bavaria) 19/19 0 7th Landshut (Bavaria) 6/6 0 3 Eichsfeld (Thuringia) 17/17 0 9 Saale-Orla district (Thuringia) 4/4 0 3 Oberspreewald-Lausitz (Brandenburg) 16/16 0 12th Prignitz (Brandenburg) 13/14 1 7th Hildburghausen (Thuringia) 4/5 1 3 Kitzingen (Bavaria) 8/9 1 3 Rain (bavaria) 15/16 1 10 District of Munich (Bavaria) 9/10 1 1 Landsberg am Lech (Bavaria) 10/11 1 7th Biberach (BaWü) 13/14 1 9

