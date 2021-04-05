ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Coronavirus pandemic: The corona lockdown is being fought for in Austria. In Tyrol, a church service caused a stir because of an infected person. The news ticker for the Alpine republic.

: The number of Covid-19 cases remains high around Easter. In Tyrol, a church service in the Zillertal caused a sensation because of an infected person (see first report from April 5th).

Munich / Vienna / Zillertal – Tyrol. In the coronavirus pandemic *, the western federal state of Austria keeps making headlines. So also around Easter in the Corona crisis *.

Excitement this time: An Easter fair in the picturesque Zillertal. On Holy Saturday in Zell am Ziller, a person infected with Corona * is said to have been among the guests of the service. The Austrian media report unanimously. In the meantime, the state of Tyrol has intervened.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: excitement about Easter fair in Tyrol

According to official requests, all worshipers should pay attention to their state of health. And whether you have any Covid-19 symptoms *. In the event of symptoms such as a sore throat, fever and / or shortness of breath, the hotline 1450 should be called immediately, it said.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the focus was on Tyrol in March 2020 because there was the first large superspreader corona outbreak in the tourist resort of Ischgl. At the turn of the year, Germany and Bavaria declared their southern neighbors a virus variant area because the mutant B.1.1.7 spread rapidly. Most recently there were reports of the spread of the mutated Corona variant E484K in North Tyrol * – near Kufstein directly on the border with Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: concerns about corona mutant E484K on the border with Bavaria

Zell am Ziller in the Zillertal is around 45 kilometers south of the Bavarian-Austrian border. Tyrol simply does not come to rest, like many other regions in these adverse times.

