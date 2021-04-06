ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Coronavirus pandemic: The corona lockdown is being fought for in Austria. In Tyrol, a church service caused a stir because of an infected person. The news ticker for the Alpine republic.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : The number of Covid-19 cases remains high around Easter.

: The number of Covid-19 cases remains high around Easter. In Tyrol, a church service in the Zillertal caused a sensation because of an infected person (see first report from April 5th).

This News ticker on the Corona crisis * in the Alpine republic is updated regularly.

Update from April 5, 10:30 p.m .: The vaccinations in Austria are only making slow progress. This complicates the prospect of loosening and openings. Instead, there is a tough lockdown in the east of the Alpine republic, in the west, for example, the gastronomy and hotel industries have been closed for a long time.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Losses in the billions for the economy due to lockdowns

An industry-oriented think tank has now calculated what this means for the economy. The Kronen newspaper. Specifically: According to the “Agenda Austria” think tank, it will take seven to eleven weeks before Austria is at the vaccination level of Israel, which is roughly the same size. Both countries have almost 8.9 million inhabitants, but the Israelis are much further with their vaccination campaign, which is why the federal government in Vienna recently also sought talks with Tel Aviv for learning effects.

As the think tank further calculates, the loss of added value in the period described is between five and 14 billion euros. Faster vaccination against the coronavirus is urgently recommended.

Country: Received first vaccination / population: fully vaccinated against corona: Vaccination doses administered per 1000 inhabitants: Israel 60.9% (around 5.3 million) 55.9% (about 4.8 million) 1168 Austria 14.1% (around 1.3 million) 5.4% (about 488,000) 195 Germany 12.1% (around 10.0 million) 5.2% (about 4.3 million) 173

Source: zdf.de with data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and Our World Data, as of April 5, 10:30 p.m.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: dispute over Easter rest in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland

Update from April 5, 6:15 p.m.: The coronavirus situation is deadlocked in Austria. This applies not only to the Covid 19 case numbers, but in particular to the corona policy of the Federal Government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP). For days there has been some harsh criticism from the opposition SPÖ.

At the center of the heated discussions: In the east of the Alpine republic, specifically in the federal states of Lower Austria, Vienna and Burgenland, a so-called Easter rest period will apply until April 11th. A lockdown in the cloak of the Easter holidays. The eastern federal states are upset that the lockdown only applies to them, and the SPÖ would like to send the whole country into a short but strict lockdown.

Because: The number of new corona infections remains high. On this Easter Monday, 2,217 newly registered cases were added, 33 further fatalities were counted who died of or with Covid-19. The federal government made up of the ÖVP and the Greens will now discuss how to proceed tomorrow, Tuesday. Austrian media do not expect any new resolutions in consistent reports, but at most an assessment of the situation. Symbolic. This is stuck.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Tyrol is back in focus in the corona crisis

First report from April 5th: Munich / Vienna / Zillertal – Tyrol. In the coronavirus pandemic *, the western federal state of Austria keeps making headlines. So also around Easter in the Corona crisis *.

Excitement this time: An Easter fair in the picturesque Zillertal. On Holy Saturday in Zell am Ziller, a person infected with Corona * is said to have been among the guests of the service. The Austrian media report unanimously. In the meantime, the state of Tyrol has intervened.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: excitement about Easter fair in Tyrol

According to official requests, all worshipers should pay attention to their state of health. And whether you have any Covid-19 symptoms *. In the event of symptoms such as a sore throat, fever and / or shortness of breath, the hotline 1450 should be called immediately, it said.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the focus was on Tyrol in March 2020 because there was the first large superspreader corona outbreak in the tourist resort of Ischgl. At the turn of the year, Germany and Bavaria declared their southern neighbors a virus variant area because the mutant B.1.1.7 spread rapidly. Most recently there were reports of the spread of the mutated Corona variant E484K in North Tyrol * – near Kufstein directly on the border with Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: concerns about corona mutant E484K on the border with Bavaria

Zell am Ziller in the Zillertal is around 45 kilometers south of the Bavarian-Austrian border. Tyrol simply does not come to rest, like many other regions in these adverse times.

Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Austria here in the news ticker. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA