Mega corona outbreak in a Hamburg homeless shelter: The Hamburg fire brigade has to go into a large-scale operation. For 120 people it’s off to corona quarantine.

Hamburg-Hammerbrook – Im hamburger* Winter emergency program for the homeless, 42 people fell ill with Corona. This has been proven by tests over the past few days. The health department has now ordered a 2-week quarantine for all contact persons. The Hamburg fire brigade* and the Hamburg police* were requested on Sunday, April 18, 2021 to transport the 120 people. Again Large-scale deployment in the winter emergency program for the homeless in Hamburg* ran, you can read it at 24hamburg.de.