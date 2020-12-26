The negotiations were tough. Then the two big parties agreed on a new stimulus package. Donald Trump doesn’t care – he demands improvements. And talks about his future.

The Congress had to move on to a new one Corona stimulus package agreed, yes Donald Trump * do not like the result.

agreed, yes do not like the result. Instead of $ 600 in aid for the Americans, he wants $ 2000 – to the delight of the Americans Democrats .

. Should the congress do not send him a “suitable” bill, Trump will probably submit his veto.

Update from December 25th, 8:45 a.m .: The dispute over that Corona aid package in the US Congress continues. The outgoing US President Donald Trump had previously massively criticized the package of measures – and made a demand that of all people Democrats liked. Instead of 600 dollars, the one-time and direct one should Aid payments increased to $ 2,000 for most US citizens. The Democrats’ original request. Nancy Pelosi, Chair of the House of Representatives, then readily agreed to Trump’s request.

But that worked particularly well with the Republicans in the US Congress not on. As the Associated French Press reported, they spoke out on Thursday against the payment of the $ 2,000 – a concrete move by the Democrats. Whereupon Pelosi appealed to Trump to exert pressure to end the “blockade” of party colleagues. She also said that Republican Party have “cruelly withheld” the 2000 dollar check from the population

Corona aid package in USA: Donald Trump rejects and accuses Congress of not having read it

First report from December 23, 9:40 a.m .: Washington, DC – “It really is a shame.” With that word describes Donald Trump in a speech published on Twitter Corona stimulus package of Congress. Democrats and Republicans had argued over the aid for months. No sooner have the House of Representatives and Senate passed the 5000-page text of the law than US President Trump once again does what he wants.

He throws that congress-Members even stated that nobody had read the text “because of its length and complexity”. Trump calls for improvements. Otherwise, he suggests in the video, he would not sign the stimulus package with a volume of around 900 billion US dollars.

Congress has passed Corona stimulus package, but Donald Trump is not satisfied with the sums

Specifically, Trump demanded that the one-time and direct Aid payments to most citizens from the “ridiculously low” $ 600 to $ 2,000. In addition, he demanded the deletion of what he saw as “wasteful and unnecessary” expenditure.

He counts large sums of money from the package and sums it up: It will money spent on “foreign states, lobbyists, and special interests” but Congress is sending “bare essentials to Americans who need it.” Because in terms of that Corona crisis he says, “It wasn’t her fault, it was China Mistake. ”Repeating his accusations against China that they launched the virus.

The laboriously negotiated by both parties Compromise package Among other things, it is intended to help citizens in financial need and the unemployed, provide impetus for the troubled economy and provide additional funds for the fight against the coronavirus and vaccinations. Congress had it on Tuesday night with a very large majority. Trump had left the negotiations kept out. If he really is veto should intervene, Congress could overrule it with a two-thirds majority.

USA / Congress: Nancy Pelosi approves Trump’s demand – Republicans have resisted so far

Shortly before the end of his presidency, it would be the first time for Donald Trump for Congress to override his veto. Because of the Christmas holidays but it seemed uncertain whether the Congress would have enough time for it. The House of Representatives * was re-elected on November 3rd, and about a third of the seats in the Senate* stood for vote. Parliament meets for a new legislative period at the beginning of January. It seems uncertain whether newly elected MPs and senators would also approve a package that was previously negotiated without them.

Approval to a demand by Trump comes from in an unusual way Nancy Pelosi, Chair of the House of Representatives. She stated on Twitter that Democrats * are immediately ready to resolve the direct aid payments of 2000 US dollars with a simplified procedure in parliament. “Let’s do it!” Republican* in Congress, especially in the Senate, however, have repeatedly spoken out against a more generous stimulus package. It is therefore unlikely that they would agree to a higher payment.

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $ 2,000 – Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV – Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

Donald Trump talks about his future and makes it clear who he sees in the next administration

In its Video message said Trump, if Congress does not send him a “suitable” bill, the stimulus package must be approved by the next administration. “And maybe I’ll be that government,” he said. And that regardless of the fact, that Joe Biden * has already been elected by the electorate with a large majority. Trump continues to doubt the election result. His team continues to file lawsuits against the election despite unsuccessful prospects. Experts see no plausible and legal scenario in which Trump could ultimately remain president.

Biden has the new one Stimulus package and has already announced that he will seek further support measures from January. Along with the stimulus package, a $ 1.4 trillion portion of the federal government budget was also approved. Trump should therefore actually sign the package within a week to avoid the government running out of money. Then one runs Transitional financing from, with which Parliament a so-called Shut down wanted to avert, so a partial standstill of government business. (cibo with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Patrick Semansky / dpa