B.IG Metall and employers have reached an agreement on collective bargaining for around 70,000 employees in the north-west German iron and steel industry.

Thereafter, the employees will receive a recurring payment of 250 euros each on December 28 of this year and on February 28, 2022, as the parties announced on the Saturday after the round of negotiations in Düsseldorf.

From February 28, 2023, the steel cookers will then receive an additional 600 euros per year. In addition, the parties have decided on a corona subsidy of 500 euros, which should be paid out at the end of June. The collective agreement has a term of 15 months, according to a statement from the steel employers’ association.

Tariffs for CO2-neutral steel production

IG Metall had demanded an increase of four percent for the steel cookers from companies such as Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter. The chairman of the Steel Employers’ Association, Jörg Fuhrmann, emphasized: “The collective bargaining agreement takes into account the possibilities, but also the requirements of the German steel industry and its employees in a very responsible manner.” The collective bargaining parties also agreed on a transformation collective agreement for CO2-neutral steel production Wanting to get away.