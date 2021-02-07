The federal government’s programs for the self-employed and companies are currently being heavily criticized. But the excitement is not always justified. A classification. By Sabine Hildebrandt-Woeckel

D.he most November aid has to be repaid “,” EU Commission overturns parts of the planned lockdown aid “,” 80 to 90 percent of Corona aid applications made incorrectly “: Since the beginning of the year, the media have been full of negative reports of this kind, and many Company deals with fear.

The mood could also be much better with many self-employed people, small and micro-entrepreneurs. Even from the first aid measures in the summer, they could hardly or not at all benefit, as the Association of Founders and Self-Employed Germany (VGSD) and the Ver.di union tirelessly criticize. Now, above all, those affected by the renewed closings had finally expected compensation – instead they are now unsettled again. The good news, however, is that the self-employed and small business owners are in fact not affected to the same extent as medium-sized businesses by the subject, which is currently hotly debated in the media. That does not mean that you can now lean back and relax, as Andreas Lutz, Chairman of the VGSD, emphasizes: “The fundamental disadvantages persist.”

Complicated application conditions

Whether repayments are indeed to be feared or new applications need to be made depends on the one hand on which aid programs have been used and combined, and on the other hand on the amounts involved. In order to understand this, explains the Munich tax advisor Claudia Teufl, you first have to know that the aids offered have different bases – “a fact that was not at all clear to most of those affected”. Just as little as the associated consequences.

The November and December aid, for example, belong to the “Bund Kleinbeihilfe”; Emergency aid from the federal government and bridging aid I also came from the same pot. The crux of the matter: There is a total maximum funding limit for small aid. Bridging Aid II and Bridging Aid III, which could not yet be applied for, count towards “Fixed Cost Aid 2020”. Here it is the procurement guidelines that are now causing trouble.

Let’s start with the November and December aid: it can only be applied for by companies and self-employed people who were affected by the closure ordinance of October 28, 2020 (retailers who only had to close on December 16, 2020, however, do not benefit) . What many did not know: When calculating this upper limit, previous subsidies (see table) and, for example, the KfW express loan (from the KfW development bank) are taken into account in full. For larger catering establishments or event organizers who made an effort to obtain liquidity in good time in the spring, this can now mean that they will not receive the November and December aid because they have already exhausted their limits.

But the funding framework is so extensive, up to one million euros, that self-employed people and small businesses are probably not among the main affected. Under the State Aid Ordinance alone, it amounts to 800,000 euros. And companies that have applied for little or no help under the de minimis rule in the past three years can also make full use of the upper limit permitted here. The de minimis subsidy, which existed before Corona, includes subsidies that EU member states are allowed to grant their companies without a special application if the amount is to be regarded as insignificant and the subsidy value can be calculated precisely in advance.

Continue to apply for November aid

Experts therefore continue to advise eligible small self-employed people to apply for November and December aid. You should do this especially if you employ less than one full-time employee. In this case, even the average income from 2019 can be used as the assessment basis. “That is a great advantage for many,” explains tax advisor Teufl. Larger companies that have not yet submitted an application can repay or reschedule the loan before submitting the application – in order to benefit from November and December aid in this way. Applications can be submitted until April 30, 2021.

Even tax advisors hardly see through

The matter becomes even more complicated with fixed-cost aid. According to the EU approval, it was true from the outset that it could only be granted if a company actually made a loss. However, this requirement was not initially in the question-and-answer catalog that the Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWi) had created for the application – it was only added on December 3rd.

This failure meant that this point was overlooked by most tax advisors, who, as the Vice President of the German Association of Tax Advisors Torsten Lüth emphasizes, “have been working well above their limits” since the beginning of the pandemic. They expected that only the size of the company and the amount of the decline in sales were decisive for the application – even if the company as a whole does not make a loss or even a small profit. This misunderstanding can have serious consequences. Not only do calculations have to be recalculated and numerous applications for Bridging Aid II have to be re-submitted. There will also be repayments. However, exact recalculation can also show that the problem is not as big as initially assumed: In order to give the companies concerned more leeway, a distinction is made in the calculation between “performance period” (September to December 2020) and “eligible period”. This is intended to “apply the requirements under state aid law as flexibly as possible”, as stated on the BMWi website.

If you apply for Bridging Aid II for October, you can also claim losses from the previous months or November and December to meet the requirements. In addition, all costs can be used to calculate the loss, including those that are not part of the ongoing operating costs and are therefore not eligible for funding. This also includes a fictitious entrepreneur’s wage.

The latter in particular is an aspect that cannot convince critics like Andreas Lutz, who vehemently demand reimbursement of entrepreneurial wages in the course of the relief measures, especially for self-employed people and small businesses. They do not want a fictitious crediting, which is also based only on seizure exemption limits, but an arrangement of the aids that “actually secures” the livelihood of the self-employed.

