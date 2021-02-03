The criticism from social associations is loud and fierce: Hartz IV families are neglected in the Corona crisis. Now the federal government has some understanding.

Hamburg – The federal government has responded to the criticism of numerous social associations and granted additional help to those with low incomes in the Corona crisis. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) instructed the job center to provide children from Hartz IV households with laptops for school under certain conditions. The SPD politician confirmed the order via Twitter and referred to a “Spiegel” report. The Corona crisis should not lead to some of the students being left behind by the closed schools, Heil announced.

Most recently, 36 social associations and trade unions came together in one call pointed out that many families in need would be disadvantaged too much by the effects of the corona lockdown. Above all, they saw the acquisition of medical masks and the switch to digital teaching as major problems. The now announced takeover of the laptop acquisition costs is on bound to certain conditions. On Wednesday evening, the leaders of the CDU and SPD met in the coalition committee to discuss further subsidies for low-income households.