In Egelsbach, investigators arrested a 46-year-old businessman. With the help of an accomplice, he is said to have tried to illegally obtain immediate Corona aid. And that multiple times.

Deduced: The attorney general’s office arrested a man on suspicion of having fraudulently tried to obtain Corona emergency aid five times. (Symbol picture). Image: dpa

D.he Hessian public prosecutor’s office arrested a forty-six-year-old in Egelsbach on suspicion of having tried five times to obtain fraudulent state emergency aid due to losses as a result of the Corona crisis. The businessman had made the applications under a false identity via the online portal of the Kassel Regional Council.

Helmut Schwan Head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

He is said to have pretended to trade in consumer goods, textiles and software. A 44 year old businessman is said to have helped him. According to what we know so far, the duo was only successful in one case. In a second case, they were also transferred the emergency aid amounting to 10,000 euros, but the bank blocked the account because the matter seemed suspicious to them.

The accused’s apartments and business premises as well as other properties in Frankfurt and southern Hesse were searched. Extensive evidence and 3,000 euros in cash have been secured, said the Public Prosecutor’s Office.