You ask, we answer! The editorial team of Euro am Sonntag answers reader questions on legal, financial and insurance topics. By Sabine Hildebrandt-Woeckel, Euro am Sonntag

I have a small catering company. In 2020 I already received Corona aid and a KfW loan. Now I wanted to get the November or December aid, but have now read that a lot of the money that has flowed has to be repaid. Can this affect me too?

Euro on Sunday: Theoretically yes. The problems that are currently hotly debated in the media do not affect the self-employed and small business owners to the same extent as medium-sized businesses. Because whether repayments are to be feared depends on the one hand on which aid programs have been used and combined, and on the other hand on the amounts involved.

In order to understand this better, one must first know that the help offered has different bases. The Federal Emergency Aid, the Bridging Aid I and the KfW Quick Loans, which will be granted from March 2020, are part of the “Federal Small Aid”. And the November and December aid come from the same pot. Bridging Aids II and III, on the other hand, count towards “Fixed Cost Aid 2020”.

Let’s start with the latter: The EU competition authority has stipulated that fixed cost aid may only be granted if the company actually makes a loss. In this country, however, this was initially communicated differently. Companies and tax consultants assumed that, depending on the amount of the decline in sales, up to 90 percent of the fixed costs can be claimed – even if the company does not make any loss or even a small profit. However, this additional condition was only included in the question-and-answer catalog used for the application at the beginning of December, which now means that new calculations have to be made and numerous applications for Bridging Aid II have to be made again – and in many cases money has to be repaid. However, this would only affect you if you had applied for Bridging Aid II.

Different with the November and December aid. As with all “small aid” subsidies, the following applies here: a total of EUR 800,000 per company must not be exceeded. What causes annoyance above all is the fact that the KfW quick loan is included in the full amount when calculating this upper limit. For larger catering establishments or event organizers who tried to get liquidity in good time in spring, this can mean that they will not receive the November and December aid because they have already exhausted their limits.

Self-employed people and small business owners, who usually have significantly lower sums of money, are not likely to be affected by this problem, explains Munich tax advisor Claudia Teufl. The expert advises those who have not yet applied for November and December aid, but are entitled to it, to do so – especially if they employ less than one full-time employee. In this case, even the average 2019 income can be used as the assessment basis. “That’s a great advantage for many,” says Teufl.

And another good news: Last week, the deadlines for submitting applications for November and December aid were extended to April 30, 2021. Bridging aid III can be requested until March 31, 2021.