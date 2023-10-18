Fabrizio Corona lets off steam on Instagram after the evening on Rai. “I was censored. I did not expect! I’m sorry for all of you – the former king of the paparazzi writes on Instagram regarding the betting case – Unfortunately I wasn’t able, as they assured me this morning, to say what I wanted, to show on TV the great work that I’ve been carrying out for 6 days without sleeping with my friend Moreno. At a certain point the presenter launched an audio which was then not even broadcast. Do you realize?”.

Then the name: “There was the voice of Zaniolo and 3 Serie A players who were talking about bets and a lot of money. They fooled you and they fooled me. Today you have to make TV yourself. Now I think what to do and where to show all the news that I found with immense sacrifice and risking without any fear because I am a free man and I’m not afraid of anything. I made a mistake in coming on this program and promoting such an important and complex investigation here that was censored. I’ll get over it and it’ll get over me tomorrow but for you it’s a shame. – Corona concluded his outburst thus – I’m so sorry. After so many years I still haven’t learned the lesson.”

He had announced with great emphasis, days ago, that he would go on to reveal which other footballers would be involved, in his opinion, in a round of betting and, instead, Fabrizio Corona, guest last night on Nunzia De Girolamo’s Avanti Popolo on Rai3, he did not mention any new names, other than those already known. To a question from the presenter who asked him if the scandal is destined to spread, the former photographic agent replied: “It depends on the desire that the Turin Prosecutor’s Office has to spread like wildfire across all the football involved, because the business is really too large and 30% of the players would stop playing and so football ends.” For the rest, some videos were shown that he made with his alleged anonymous sources and relating, in particular, to the cases of Fagioli and Zaniolo, both investigated by the Turin prosecutors (the third player under investigation is Tonali).

And Corona, in various passages of the interview, also indulged in attacks, not specifically relating to the betting case, against Luciano Spalletti, Gigi Buffon and Francesco Totti. Attacks out of context.