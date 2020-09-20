In the country’s financial capital, the number of active patients of Corona is increasing rapidly. The situation is that in a month, the number of active patients has increased by almost 92%. According to BMC data, on August 18, there were 17,697 active patients from Corona in Mumbai. On September 18, this number has risen to 34,136. On September 1, a total of 20,062 active patients were undergoing treatment in the hospital. In the last 18 days, 14,074 active patients have increased. Between September 1 and 18, 33,235 new cases of corona have been reported.Please tell that on June 9, there were 26,178 active patients in Mumbai and 29,288 active patients on July 1. The pace of the disease slowed slightly in August, but since the beginning of September, the number of people infected with the virus has started increasing rapidly once again.

According to BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani, the number of new patients has increased over the past few years due to relaxation in Ganeshotsav and lockdown. There has also been an increase in daily corona tests under the Chase the Virus Campaign. As a result, daily reported cases are increasing. Keeping in view the number of victims, facilities required for the treatment of patients have also been enhanced. Along with active patients, the number of patients getting disease free is also increasing rapidly. Disease is completely controlled in Mumbai, when we used to do about 5000 tests a few days ago, then 1000 to 1200 new patients were found, now we are doing more than 15000 tests daily and about 2000 to 2200 new patients are getting. .