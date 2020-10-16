The new corona restrictions for travelers from risk areas differ depending on the federal state. In one you can stay overnight without any problems, in the other there is a ban on accommodation. An overview.

The already controversial accommodation ban was overturned by court in two federal states. Will curfew soon threaten the same fate? In an interview with WELT, constitutional lawyer Prof. Volker Boehme-Neßler explains the legal situation.

“The ban on accommodation is of no use in combating the pandemic”

ZTo contain the corona virus, the federal and state governments have decided on restrictions for travelers from areas with particularly high corona numbers. These can differ from state to state. One thing is clear: Private visits are allowed, even if the travelers come from a risk area. Where do which corona rules now apply for holidaymakers in Germany?

Baden-Württemberg: In Baden-Württemberg there are no entry bans or quarantine requirements for travelers from inner-German risk areas. Further bans on accommodation were suspended on Thursday by the administrative court in Baden-Württemberg with immediate effect. Previously, travelers from risk areas within Germany were only allowed to stay overnight in pensions and hotels if they had a negative corona test that was no more than 48 hours old.

Bavaria: There is no entry ban. The Bavarian Ministry of Health regularly publishes a list of the cities and districts whose residents are not allowed to stay. An exception applies to those who can present a negative corona test that is not older than 48 hours – the smear may not be more than that long before arrival.

Berlin: There are no restrictions on entry. The Senate has not yet passed an accommodation ban.

Brandenburg: If you plan to drive to Brandenburg from Corona hotspots, you can go on excursions or go shopping. Overnight stays are not permitted – unless a negative corona test is presented, which must not have been more than 48 hours old prior to departure, or in the case of mandatory professional or medically necessary trips.

Bremen: In Bremen there is no entry ban and no quarantine obligation or a ban on accommodation for travelers from inner-German risk areas.

Hamburg: There is no entry ban for people from domestic risk areas. Overnight guests must confirm in writing that they have not stayed in one in the previous 14 days. If so, you can stay overnight with a negative test result that cannot be older than 48 hours.

Hesse: There is no entry ban, but there is a ban on accommodation for travelers from risk areas. Anyone who can prove with a medical certificate that there are no indications of a corona infection can stay overnight.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: In addition to a current negative Corona test, the Corona state ordinance still stipulates a 14-day quarantine immediately after entry. The corona test may have been carried out a maximum of 48 hours before entry. The waiting time can be shortened by the responsible health department if a second, self-paid test is also negative after five to seven days.

Lower Saxony: Entry within Germany is not restricted. Day tourism is possible. There are no quarantine requirements for German risk areas. However, there is a ban on accommodation. If, for example, the focus of infection is clearly limited or travelers can present a negative corona test no longer than 48 hours old, whereby the time at which the test result was determined is decisive, exceptions are possible. The affected areas are listed on the Internet.

North Rhine-Westphalia: In NRW there are no restrictions and, for the time being, no accommodation ban for holidaymakers from national risk areas.

Rhineland-Palatinate: In Rhineland-Palatinate, it was originally planned that there would be an accommodation ban on October 13, but that was then stopped. In this respect, there are currently no restrictions.

Saarland: In Saarland, there has been a ban on accommodation for travelers from Corona risk areas since the end of June, unless they were able to present a medically certified, negative Corona test that is not older than two days. This no longer applies: In the meantime, the Saarland government has overturned the ban on accommodation.

Saxony: Until now, anyone who comes from a risk area had to be tested. From Saturday, the restriction will no longer apply.

Saxony-Anhalt: Entry is permitted. The accommodation of people from risk areas for tourist purposes is prohibited, unless the guest can present a certificate stating that there is no evidence of Covid 19 disease.

Schleswig-Holstein: There are no restrictions on entry into Schleswig-Holstein. However, there is a ban on accommodation for commercial establishments. However, there are limited accommodation options. There is the possibility of testing with a negative corona test. No more than 48 hours must have elapsed between the issue of the test result and entry. The regulation does not apply to business travelers, private visits and second home owners.

Thuringia: There are no entry restrictions or a ban on accommodation for people from German risk areas.