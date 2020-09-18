In the last 24 hours in India, 96424 new cases of Corona have been reported and 1174 deaths have occurred. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in the country has increased to 5214678 with 1017754 active cases and 4112552 cured.

At the same time, 84,372 patients have died due to corona across the country.

India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases & 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured / discharged / migrated & 84,372 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/y16APBIA7h – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

The Union Health Ministry says that about 60 per cent of the active cases are from the five most affected states. There are 13 states and union territories where even today there are less than 5,000 active cases. According to ICMR, 6,15,72,343 samples have been screened for Kovid-19 as of 17 September. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested on Thursday.

Target to reduce corona mortality by one percent: Harshvardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that Corona mortality in India is the lowest in the world with 1.64 percent. He said that the goal of the central government is to reduce this rate to below one percent.

Harsh Vardhan, while replying during the debate in Rajya Sabha, said that the recovery rate of corona in the country is between 78 and 79 percent. Such a high rate of recovery from Corona has been found in the few countries of the world. The minister said that even though the corona cases in the country have crossed the 50 lakh mark, the number of under-treated patients is less than 20 per cent. Deaths from corona in the country are lower than in many countries in Europe. Harsh Vardhan said that India is committed to beating the US even in the corona investigation rate.