new Delhi: The corona virus crisis is continuously deepening in India. In the last 24 hours 93 thousand 337 new cases of corona have been reported in the country. At the same time 1247 people have died. India is second in the world after America, where Corona has the highest number of cases. So far, 69 lakh 25 thousand 941 cases of corona have been reported in America.

People have lost their lives by now

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of infected in India has increased to 53 lakh 8 thousand 15. At the same time, 42 lakh 8 thousand 432 patients have also been cured. And the number of active patients is 10 lakh 13 thousand 964. So far 85 thousand 619 people have lost their lives due to patient corona in the country. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths were due to other serious diseases. The ministry said that its figures have been matched with ICMR data.

Corona recovery rate 78.86 Percent

The Health Ministry has said that the recovery rate of corona in the country is 78.86 percent. According to the data, the rate of deaths due to Kovid-19 has declined further and it has come down to 1.62 percent. According to ICMR, 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested in the country till September 17, of which 10,06,615 samples were tested on Thursday alone.

How many cases increased in how many days

Significantly, on August 7, the number of Kovid-19 patients in India crossed 20 lakhs, while on 23 August, the number of corona virus infected crossed 3 million. On September 5, the number of infected in the country reached 40 lakhs. At the same time, on September 16, the number of Kovid-19 patients in the country crossed 50 million.

Also read-

IPL 2020: 13th season starts today, first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Kangana’s challenge proved that if I start a fight, I will leave Twitter