Coronavirus: Corona virus continues to wreak havoc. The condition is that in the last one month one crore patients of Corona have appeared. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 90 thousand new cases have been reported in the world and 5 thousand 133 people have lost their lives. It is a matter of relief that out of the total three infected, more than two crore 25 lakh people have been cured.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty million 10 million people worldwide have been infected with corona. Out of this, 9 lakh 60 thousand (3.10%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 25 lakh (73%) patients have been cured. There are more than 74 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, over 69 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 42 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 30 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 6,967,395, Death- 203,824

: Case- 6,967,395, Death- 203,824 India : Case- 5,398,230, Death- 86,774

: Case- 5,398,230, Death- 86,774 Brazil : Case- 4,528,347, Death- 136,565

: Case- 4,528,347, Death- 136,565 Russia : Case – 1,097,251, Death – 19,339

: Case – 1,097,251, Death – 19,339 Peru : Case- 762,865, Death- 31,369

: Case- 762,865, Death- 31,369 Colombia : Case- 758,398, Death- 24,039

: Case- 758,398, Death- 24,039 Mexico : Case- 688,954, Death- 72,803

: Case- 688,954, Death- 72,803 South Africa Case- 659,656, Death- 15,940

Case- 659,656, Death- 15,940 Spain : Case- 659,334, Death- 30,495

: Case- 659,334, Death- 30,495 Argentina: Case- 622,934, Death- 12,799

More than 2 lakh corona cases in 23 countries

In 23 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 2 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 70 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). A total of 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

