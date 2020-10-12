I.According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the health authorities in Germany have within a day from Sunday morning 3483 new corona infections reported. From Wednesday to Thursday the value rose significantly from 2828 to 4058, from Thursday to Friday the number was 4516. Experience has shown that the number of cases recorded is usually lower on Sundays and Mondays, also because not all health authorities report data to the RKI at the weekend .

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, according to the RKI, at least 322.864 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data as of October 11, 12 a.m.). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9615. That was eleven more than the previous day.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the management report on Sunday 1.40 (Previous day: 1.42). This means that an infected person infects 1.4 other people on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was according to information on Sunday 1.37 (Previous day: 1.43). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.

According to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) are currently 532 Covid patients intensive care treated, around half of which are invasively ventilated.

These 30 regions now have, according to the RKI dashboard the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants exceeded in seven days:

Berlin Reinickendorf, District 57.4

Berlin Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, District 53.8

Berlin Mitte, District 103.1

Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, District 62.0

Berlin Tempelhof-Schöneberg, District 79.6

Berlin Neukölln, District 128.9

Bremen, district-free city 77.3

Wesermarsch, district 50.8

Delmenhorst, independent city 64.5

Cloppenburg, District 85.0

Grafschaft Bentheim, district. 51.8

Hamm, district-free city 58.9

Unna, district 54.2

Recklinghausen, District 56.8

Herne, district-free city 86.3

Hagen, district-free city 71.0

Wuppertal, district-free city 60.5

Solingen district-free city 51.5

Cologne, district-free city 59.7

Essen, district-free city 57.3

Groß-Gerau, District 51.1

Frankfurt am Main, independent city 63.7

Offenbach am Main, district-free city 80.6

Kaiserslautern, district 61.3

Esslingen, district 59.8

Memmingen, district-free city 56.7

Stuttgart, district-free city 50.5

Fürstenfeldbruck, district 64.3

Rosenheim, district-free city 70.8

Regen, County 60.7

India reports more than seven million corona cases

India has the threshold of seven million corona cases exceeded. The country’s health ministry reported a nearly increase in new infections on Sunday 75,000, so the total number of infected people rose to 7.05 million.

Given the rising number of cases, the country could soon surpass the US with 7.67 million infected. However, experts assume a high number of unreported cases, as India with its 1.3 billion inhabitants only has a small amount of test capacities.

The number of confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus is in Brazil risen above the 150,000 mark. The Brazilian Ministry of Health announced the number on Saturday evening 150.198 on. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, only the United States has recorded more corona deaths worldwide.

The US– The CDC has registered 53,363 new cases of infection. This increases the total number 7,694,865 People with contagion. The authority recorded 577 new deaths. A total of 213,614 patients did not survive the infection.

Over 16,000 new infections in France

In France are in the past 24 hours 16.101 New infections have been identified. This means that a total of 734,974 people have contracted the pathogen. The number of corona deaths increases by 46 to 32,730.

Great Britain reports 12,872 New infections, over 2000 fewer than on Saturday. According to the official count, 65 people who have contracted the virus die.

Portugal has with me on Saturday 1646 New infections reported the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Netherlands reported around on Saturday for the past 24 hours 6500 New infections, more than ever. The government has warned of new nationwide restrictions if the number of infections and weekend hospital admissions does not decrease.

The Polish Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 5300 New infections within 24 hours. This is the highest value since the outbreak of the corona virus in Germany’s neighboring country. The total number of proven cases of infection rises to 121,638. According to official information, a total of 2,972 people have died with or from the virus so far. The government has tightened the requirements. Mouth and nose covers must always be worn in the streets.

