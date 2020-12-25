The RKI reports 25,533 new corona infections and 412 deaths within 24 hours. The seven-day incidence nationwide is 188.8 – and in Saxony 441.3. An overview in graphics and numbers.

D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 25,533 New corona infections reported within 24 hours. Also were 412 Deaths recorded, as the RKI announced on Friday morning.

However, the numbers are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week. The RKI expected a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays. Last Friday was with 33,777 Infections have peaked, however 3500 Late registrations included. Besides, back then 813 Reported deaths. The high of 952 deaths was reached last Wednesday (December 16).

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) reported to the health authorities within seven days was on Friday 188.8. On Tuesday was with 197.6 a peak has been reached. Saxony achieved by far the highest value: there the seven-day incidence is included 441.3, i.e. more than twice as high as the national average. Thuringia follows with a value of 320.6. The lowest value is in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 87.1 recorded.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,612,648 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of December 25th, midnight). The total number of people who died of or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose as of Friday 29,182. Round 1,206,200 are now estimated to have recovered.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report on Thursday 0.97 (Previous day: 0.92). This means that 100 infected people infect 97 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection eight to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.

Corona numbers in Europe

The health authorities in Italy have registered more than 19,000 corona infections within one day after just under two weeks. Almost 19,040 corona cases have been reported, it said on Friday. The last time it was higher was on December 12th, when it was just under 20,000 infections. Almost 460 deaths with Sars-CoV-2 were registered within 24 hours.

Italy has had more than 71,000 deaths from the corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic and recorded a total of almost 2.03 million corona infections. Recently, a trend of falling infection numbers appeared to be emerging. The experts from the Ministry of Health spoke of a flattening curve in the number of new infections. At the same time, however, they emphasized that the curve is flattening out more and more slowly.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

The US epidemic agency CDC announced on Thursday that 3362 people were in the after being infected with the coronavirus United States died within 24 hours. The number of new infections increased by 221,408 to 18,391,571 within one day.

The Ministry of Health in Brazil reported 58,428 new infections on Thursday. This increases the total number of infections to 7.423 million. The number of deaths rose by 762 to 189,982 within 24 hours. Brazil has the most infections and deaths worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic after the US.

Shortly before the start of a third partial lockdown in Israel the corona numbers in the country rose to their highest level in almost three months. The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that 3958 new cases had been reported within 24 hours – there had not been that many in the Mediterranean country since the beginning of October.