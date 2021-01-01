In Germany, the number of known infections increases by 22,924 to 1.74 million, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. The number of deaths increased by 553 to 33,624. An overview in graphics and numbers.

According to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the corona pandemic and its management represent a “political, social, economic task of the century”. See her New Year’s address in full here.

D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 22,924 New corona infections reported within 24 hours. Also were 553 new deaths recorded, as the RKI announced on Friday morning.

Interpretation of the data is difficult at the moment because fewer people are likely to be tested during the holidays and around the turn of the year and not all offices may transmit their data. According to the RKI, this can lead to late registrations. Were a week ago 25,533 New corona infections and 412 Deaths have been recorded within 24 hours. The high of 1129 new deaths had been reached on Wednesday (December 30th).

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) reported to the health authorities within seven days was included on Friday morning 141.9. Its previous high was on December 22nd 197.6 has been achieved. However, the differences between the federal states are enormous: Saxony had the highest incidences on Thursday 334.5 and Thuringia with 256.3. Schleswig-Holstein had the lowest value 76.4.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,742,661 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of 01.01., 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 33,624. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 1,350,800 at.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report on Thursday 0.80 (Tuesday: 0.68). This R value means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 80 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides. In its report, however, the RKI emphasizes that at the turn of the year, corona cases are only displayed, recorded and transmitted with a delay, “so that the R value may also be underestimated”.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

In the United States the number of corona deaths recorded in one day reached a high for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, the authorities reported 3,744 dead with a confirmed corona infection – twelve more than the previous day, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Thursday morning (CET). In addition, there were 229 042 known new infections. The previous high was registered on December 18 with 249,664 new cases.

The number of Covid patients in US hospitals also rose to more than 125,000 on Wednesday, a new high, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. The number has been continuously above the 100,000 mark since the beginning of December. The Covid Tracking Project was started in the spring of the magazine “The Atlantic” and collects data on the corona pandemic in the USA.

As before in Colorado, the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 has now been detected for the first time in California, as Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday. The mutated virus type, first discovered in the UK, may be significantly more contagious than the previously known form. The most populous state is currently particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

In the country with around 330 million inhabitants, more than 19.7 million people have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen and more than 342,000 people have died. In absolute terms, that’s more than in any other country in the world.

The number of new infections is in Czech Republic has risen to a record high of 16,939. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of almost 719,000 people in the country tested positive on Thursday. The number of Covid-19 deaths is 11,580.

Italy reports 555 more coronavirus-related deaths. The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 23,477 new infections were recorded within one day. That’s a significant increase over the previous day, but the death toll remained below Wednesday’s 575. A total of 74,159 people died from or with the virus in Italy. That is the highest number in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. According to a study, the number of corona deaths is probably even higher.

Great Britain has another record for the number of new infections. This is according to government data from Thursday at 55,892 after 50,023 the day before. The previous high was reported on Tuesday with 53,135 new infections. Another 964 people died from or with the coronavirus. The number is slightly below the 981 deaths on Wednesday.