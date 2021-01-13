D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 19,600 New corona infections reported within one day. Also were 1060 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Wednesday morning.

The high of 1188 new deaths had been reached on Friday. The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reported on December 18th – but that included 3,500 late registrations.

Basically, the interpretation of the data is still somewhat difficult at the moment, because according to the RKI, corona cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay around the turn of the year.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third-party providers, we need your consent. Activate external content

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) reported to the health authorities within seven days was included on Wednesday morning 155.0. Its previous high was on December 22nd 197.6 has been achieved. However, the differences between the federal states are enormous: Thuringia had the highest incidences 324.2 and Saxony with 304.4. Bremen had the lowest value 83.7.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third-party providers, we need your consent. Activate external content

“The decline in 7-day incidences observed over the holidays and the turn of the year does not continue,” said the RKI management report on Tuesday evening. “Instead, significant increases can be observed in all age groups, especially in the younger age groups (between 15 and 39 years).”

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third-party providers, we need your consent. Activate external content

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,953,426 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 13, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 42,637. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 1,596,600 at.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third-party providers, we need your consent. Activate external content

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report on Tuesday 1.07 (Previous day: 1.14). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 107 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third-party providers, we need your consent. Activate external content

Regardless of a third corona lockdown, the number of infections is in Israel climbed to a new high. The Israeli Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 9,589 new cases had been registered within 24 hours. This is the highest level since the pandemic began. Overall, the number of people infected so far in the country exceeded half a million. The proportion of positive tests was 7.6 percent.

An intensive vaccination campaign has been running in Israel for more than three weeks. With 1.8 million, more than 20 percent of citizens have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. In total, the small Mediterranean country has more than nine million inhabitants. The government wants to vaccinate all residents of the country who are older than 16 years by the end of March.

Israel hopes that the number of 1,027 seriously ill will fall soon because of the restrictions and the vaccination campaign. More than two-thirds of people over 60 in the country have already received their first dose of vaccine. This week, all teachers are also supposed to be vaccinated.

According to information from Oxford researchers, no other country is vaccinated against corona as quickly as in Israel. A graphic on the website “Our World in Data” compares different countries according to the number of doses administered per 100 inhabitants. Israel was clearly ahead there on Monday with 21.38 cans per 100 inhabitants. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates with 11.8.

That is how many doses of vaccine have already been distributed per 100 inhabitants in the individual countries Source: WORLD

With a value of 0.73 (as of January 10th), however, Germany is only 13th in this table. Several countries, including Italy, Slovenia, Spain and Estonia, now have a better vaccination rate.

In absolute terms, China, the USA and Great Britain top the list for vaccinations worldwide.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third-party providers, we need your consent. Activate external content

Great Britain passes three million mark

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Great Britain does not rise as fast as in the days before. According to the government died within 24 hours 563 more people related to the virus. In the previous four days, there had been more than 1,000. However, data from weekends is always associated with an uncertainty because this can lead to delays in the transmission of the cases. The number of new infections was last reported at 54,940, after almost 60,000 on Saturday. Great Britain also passed the mark on Saturday three million infections – that’s a little less than five percent of the total population.

In the United States 204,652 new infections with the coronavirus were reported in one day. This comes from data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore from Tuesday morning (CET). The highest value so far was recorded on January 2nd with 302,506 new infections within 24 hours.

The number of infected deaths recorded within 24 hours was 1731 on Monday. The maximum value was recorded on Thursday last week with 4,194 deaths.

In total, more than 22.6 million people have been infected with the corona virus in the country with around 330 million inhabitants. Since the pandemic began, more than 376,000 people have died from the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen. In absolute terms, that’s more than in any other country in the world.