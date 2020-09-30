Virologist Christian Drosten promotes the use of PCR tests. According to the expert, a study from the United States can shed light on how dangerous the coronavirus really is.

D.he virologist Christian Drosten has emphasized the reliability of the PCR tests for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. In view of claims in social media that the tests are often false positive and sometimes only detected fragments of the virus, the virologist at the Berlin Charité said on Tuesday: “Without a full virus genome, there are no virus residues.”

There is also no confusion with other viruses such as other cold viruses and corona viruses, he added in the NDR podcast “The coronavirus update“Added. “The PCR is simply beyond doubt.” The method offers “a very watertight diagnosis”.

When testing for a coronavirus infection, the so-called PCR method is used, which stands for polymerase chain reaction. This virus detection method, which was developed in Germany, is still considered the “gold standard”. Using a swab from the patient’s airways, genetic material of the virus is detected in the laboratory using highly sensitive molecular procedures. Samples from gargle water are also used occasionally. The process is very sensitive and therefore precise, but time-consuming.

In his podcast, Drosten also commented on the high infection mortality that can be observed with the corona virus. A new meta-analysis from the USA, which is available in advance, shows an infection mortality rate of 0.8 percent for the USA. The value quantifies the proportion of those infected with the virus die of the disease. Drosten explained that the mortality in the USA compared to those infected with the flu is 16 times higher.

Mortality increases rapidly with age. According to the study authors, the risk of death for people between 55 and 64 years from Covid-19 is 200 times greater than being killed in a traffic accident within a year.

In Germany, the infection mortality could be slightly higher than in the USA because the average age of the population is higher, believes Drosten.