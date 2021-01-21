The Robert Koch Institute reports 15,974 new corona infections within one day. In addition, 1,148 deaths were recorded. More than 1.2 million Germans have been vaccinated so far. An overview in numbers and graphics.

The number of cases is improving, but concerns about mutations are growing. The tightening measures decided on at the federal-state summit are more moderate than expected – and still offer a lot of potential for conflict.

D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 15,974 New corona infections reported within one day. In addition, 1148 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, the RKI announced on Wednesday morning. Exactly a week ago the RKI 19,600 New infections and 1,060 new deaths recorded within 24 hours.

“After a sharp increase in the number of cases at the beginning of December, a decrease during the holidays and a renewed increase in the first week of January, the number of cases is now falling slightly in most federal states (but not all),” wrote the RKI in its management report on Tuesday evening. The high of 1,244 new deaths was reached on Thursday. The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reported on December 18th – but that included 3,500 late registrations.

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (Seven-day incidence) was included on Wednesday morning according to the RKI 123.5. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The highest incidences are in Thuringia with 237.7 and Brandenburg with 208.8. Bremen has the lowest value with 78.5.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 2,068,002 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 20, 00.00 a.m.). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not recognized. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 48,770. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 1,741,800.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI management report from Wednesday evening 0.87 (Previous day: 0.87). This means that 100 infected people infect a further 87 people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

Number of corona vaccinations exceeds one million mark

On Wednesday the RKI reported that in Germany the day before 72,324 Vaccinations were carried out. So have now 1,254,760 People (1.5 percent of the total population) received a first vaccination and 42,670 people already received the second vaccination.

More than 600,000 of the vaccinations were given to people in the health and care professions, followed by residents of nursing homes (422,913) and the elderly (319,234). The number of booster vaccinations is likely to increase significantly in the next few days. After the second injection, it usually takes a week before full vaccination protection is assumed.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is at the forefront of vaccinations with a vaccination rate of 2.6 percent of the population, followed by Schleswig-Holstein with 2.4 percent. Hesse and Baden-Württemberg are at the bottom with a rate of 1.2 percent each.

Coronavirus in Europe

Britain did on Wednesday 1820 Reported people who died with or from Covid-19 within a day – more than ever before. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shocked by the new high in the death toll. It wasn’t until Tuesday 1610 Dead have been recorded. “These numbers are appalling,” Johnson told Sky News. He fears that the death toll will rise even further in the coming weeks because of the more contagious virus variant. Therefore, one should not let up in the fight against the pandemic. Overall, the number of deaths is now at 91,470.

In Portugal the health authorities report the record value of 14,647 new positive tests. This corresponds to an increase of 40 percent over the previous day’s level. 219 more people who tested positive died. That is also a maximum. The previous day the number was 218. A new lockdown has been in effect in the country since last week.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

The number of corona deaths in the United States has the threshold of on the day of the handover 400,000 exceeded. 153,106 new coronavirus cases have been reported. This increases the number of people who have been infected with the pathogen to 24,135,690. According to the CDC, these were within 24 hours 2297 new deaths related to Covid-19 registered. The number of dead rises to 400,306.

Mexico reports 1584 Deaths the largest number of people who died from or with the corona virus. So far 142,832 Mexicans have died of lung failure after becoming infected with the pathogen.

Israel now gives priority access to pregnant women Covid vaccinations. According to the national pandemic coordinator, the decision is linked to the assessment that there are no risks for the women and the fetus. Nearly 34 percent of the population have already received the vaccine from Pfizer / Biontech by Wednesday evening, according to the health authorities.