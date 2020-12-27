In Germany, 13,755 new infections and 356 further deaths were recorded within one day. The seven-day incidence drops to 161.3 from 170.7 the previous day. An overview in graphics and numbers.

In Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, the vaccinations started one day before the official start. In a senior center, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla and around 40 other residents after her were vaccinated against the corona virus.

A.On Boxing Day the German health authorities have a total of 13,755 New corona infections reported. In addition, within 24 hours 356 recorded further deaths, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday morning.

However, these numbers are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week, since the RKI expected a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays. Were exactly a week ago 22,771 New infections reported within a day. The highest number of deaths was 952 on Wednesday of last week (December 16).

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was included on Sunday morning 161.3. Your previous high was on Tuesday 197.6 has been achieved. However, the differences between the federal states are enormous: Saxony had the highest incidences on Sunday 375.8 and Thuringia with 290.2, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had the lowest value 77.5.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,640,858 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of December 27, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died of or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose as of Sunday 29,778. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 1,236,700 at.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Saturday 0.89 (Thursday: 0.97). There was no situation report on Friday because of the holiday. This R value means that 100 infected people infect 89 other people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides. In its report on Saturday, however, the RKI pointed out that Covid cases are only displayed, recorded and transmitted with a delay during the holidays, “so that the R-value may also be underestimated”.

Corona numbers in Europe

The health authorities in Italy have registered more than 19,000 corona infections within one day after just under two weeks. Almost 19,040 corona cases have been reported, it said on Friday. The last time it was higher was on December 12th, when it was just under 20,000 infections. Almost 460 deaths with Sars-CoV-2 were registered within 24 hours.

Italy has had more than 71,000 deaths from the corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic and recorded a total of almost 2.03 million corona infections. Recently, a trend of falling infection numbers appeared to be emerging. The experts from the Ministry of Health spoke of a flattening curve in the number of new infections. At the same time, however, they emphasized that the curve is flattening out more and more slowly.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

in the Iran the one-month lockdown led to a decrease in the number of corona cases. “We must now try to stabilize the status quo first and then lower the numbers even further,” said President Hassan Ruhani on Saturday. Since the nationwide lockdown at the end of November, the number of deaths per day has fallen from over 480 to 130, and that of new infections has fallen from 14,000 to 6,000. The “ideal situation” is still a long way to go, but the latest figures and the prospect of efficient vaccines give hope, the president said on state television.

Shortly before the start of a third partial lockdown in Israel the corona numbers in the country rose to their highest level in almost three months. The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that 3958 new cases had been reported within 24 hours – there had not been that many in the Mediterranean country since the beginning of October.

In Russia the number of people infected with corona has risen above the three million mark since the beginning of the pandemic. This emerges from the official statistics published in the capital Moscow on Saturday. Accordingly, there were 29,200 new infections nationwide within one day. More than 54,200 people have died with the virus so far – there were more than 560 deaths within 24 hours alone. According to the authorities, Moscow and the port city of St. Petersburg in the north of the country are hardest hit.

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reports 4,974 new infections and 189 further deaths. So far, 1.38 million people have been infected in the country and 122,026 have died.

China reported 20 new corona cases for Friday, after 14 the day before. The state health authority announced that twelve of the new infections were found among people who had entered the country. Of the eight infections transmitted domestically, six occurred in northeastern Liaoning Province and two in Beijing. In addition, 19 people without symptoms had tested positive for Covid-19. China does not include these asymptomic cases in its statistics. According to the information, there were a total of 86,933 corona cases and 4634 deaths in China.