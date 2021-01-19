The Robert Koch Institute reports 11,369 new corona infections within one day. This brings the total number in Germany to 2,052,028. In addition, 989 deaths were recorded. An overview in numbers and graphics.

The number of infections is still high, the fear of corona mutations is increasing and there is also a lack of vaccine. On Tuesday, the federal and state governments want to advise on possible tightening of the corona measures.

D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 11,369 New corona infections reported within one day. In addition, 989 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, the RKI announced on Tuesday morning. Exactly a week ago the RKI 12,802 New infections and 891 new deaths recorded within 24 hours.

The high of 1244 new deaths had been reached on Thursday. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this contained 3500 late reports.

With the current figures it should be noted that the data may contain late registrations – on the previous day, some federal states had only transmitted incomplete or not at all their data. The RKI wrote in its management report from Monday evening: “No data was transmitted from Rhineland-Palatinate yesterday. Data was transmitted from Bavaria and the Saarland, but the data was not completely received by the RKI. “

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (Seven-day incidence) was included on Tuesday morning according to the RKI 131.5. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The number fluctuated after that and has been falling again for a few days. However, the differences between the federal states are currently enormous: Thuringia has the highest incidences with 256.3 and Saxony with 225.7. Bremen has the lowest value with 83.2.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 2,052,028 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 19, 00.00 a.m.). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not recognized. The total number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 47,622. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 1,716,200.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI management report from Monday evening 0.89 (Previous day: 0.93). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 89 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides

Number of corona vaccinations exceeds one million mark

The number of corona vaccinations in Germany has exceeded one million. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a total of 1,048,160 vaccinations on Saturday afternoon. The vaccination rate rose to 1.3 percent. So far, the first of two vaccine doses has been injected almost exclusively. On Friday, some people in a nursing home in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt received the second dose for the first time. Since the vaccination campaign began around three weeks ago, the number of complete vaccinations is likely to increase significantly in the coming days. After the second injection, it usually takes a week before full vaccination protection is assumed.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania remains the front runner when it comes to vaccinations with a vaccination rate of 2.34 percent, ahead of Schleswig-Holstein with 1.92 percent. Baden-Württemberg comes in last with a rate of 0.90 percent, behind Thuringia with 1.03 percent.

Coronavirus in Europe

In Austria The lockdown previously announced until January 24th will be extended by two weeks until February 8th as Sunday became known. Thereafter, the reopening is to be done step by step, whereby the catering trade, hotels and organizers will have to wait until the end of February.

In Spain the number of new infections rose to a high of 84,287 in one weekend. The Ministry of Health in Madrid announced on Monday evening that 455 people died from Friday to Monday at the same time from or with Corona. The weekend before, 61,422 infections and 401 fatalities had been counted. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days rose to just under 380. In Germany, this value was 134 on Monday.

Because the numbers have been increasing for weeks, the autonomous communities of the country, which are similar to the German federal states, tightened the measures against the spread of the corona virus. The starting times of the nightly curfews have also been brought forward to 10 p.m. where this has not yet happened. It is discussed to order curfews from 8 p.m. However, the government in Madrid rejects a return to curfews around the clock, as in the first corona wave in spring.

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

The coronavirus is spreading in Brazil further out. The Ministry of Health reported 33,040 new infections on Sunday. This increases the total number of infections to 8.48 million. The number of deaths rose by 551 to 209,847 within 24 hours. Brazil has the most infections and deaths worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic after the US. A nationwide vaccination campaign began on Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic are worldwide more than two million people have already died after being infected with the coronavirus. That came out on Sunday from data from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The number of new infections in the United States rose on Sunday by 213,145 to around 23.65 million, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The number of deaths increases to 394,495. The CDC’s numbers may differ from the cases reported by individual states.