TRAGsoft and Freedom Games have released a new trailer from Coromon, announcing the release date. The RPG, which is very reminiscent of the style of the Pokémon series, will be available on PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch starting from March 31, 2022 priced at $ 19.99.

Coromon is a JRPG made with an eye-catching pixel-art style and a homage to the classics of the monster collector genre. Set in the near future, we will play the role of an aspiring researcher intent on saving the world from collapse and stopping the plans of a shady organization.

In the game we will be able to capture more than 120 different creatures, the Coromons, which we will have to use to gain the upper hand in strategic turn-based combat. The game also places a certain emphasis on solving puzzles and offers the possibility to choose between three different difficulty levels. There is also a multiplayer mode, which allows you to challenge friends and other users in online battles.

If the trailer intrigued you, you can find out more details by reading our Coromon trial and download the free demo available on Steam at this address.