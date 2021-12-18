A survey published in December by OLX points out that the Toyota Corolla leads the purchase and sale of automatics online. The model achieved 20% of demand representativeness. Check out.

The survey analyzed the purchase and sale of vehicles, made on the OLX website and application, of 10 models. Among the most popular cars, the Toyota Corolla reached 21% of representation among the most sought after and 20% among the best sellers.

Check the Ranking:

Another highlight of Toyota was the low price variation in 2021, only 9% compared to the cost of the previous year. Value that was only behind the Honda Civic with 8%, both very far from the biggest variation, reached by the Volkswagen Jetta that reached 231%.

automatic market

Automotive market specialists already pointed out a significant drop within the automatic car segment. And by 2021, consumer choice seems to have followed those expectations.

“The offer of vehicles equipped with manual gearbox has dropped a lot in recent years in the domestic market. In some categories of cars, this type of exchange has practically disappeared and this explains the predominance of some models with automatic transmission”, declared Flávio Passos, vice president of Autos and Commercial at OLX, in a note.

