The Corolla Cross entry-level model still costs over 37 grand.

Manufacturers have meanwhile ‘crossovered’ their entire range. With that self-invented word we mean that car brands now also have a crossover for almost every ‘normal’ car. For example, at BMW it ranges from the X1 to the X7, at Mercedes-Benz from the GLA to the GLS. Toyota is also busy, because the brand also has a crossover in almost every class.

It starts of course with the Aygo X (A segment), above that is the Yaris Cross (B segment). The Corolla Cross is then the C-segment alternative in the world of Japanese crossovers. Despite the fact that this is a very hot segment, Toyota can’t break any pots. In total, just over 1,000 copies were put on yellow plates. That should be much better, right?

adequate

That must be done with a new entry-level model of the Toyota Corolla Cross. Until previously you could only get the Crossing Corolla with the ‘fat’ powertrain, the 2.0 Hybrid with 197 hp, which they call ‘High Power’ at Toyota.

There is now also a 1.8 hybrid, which they do not call Low Power, but simply Hybrid. With 140 hp you still have an adequate amount of power to drive the 2.3 children to the south of France with the folding trailer.

Price slip-on Corolla Cross

In terms of price it all seems to be hosanna. The 1.8 is obviously cheaper than the 2.0. Only it will not make any difference in terms of sales figures, we estimate. You get considerably less Corolla Cross for considerably more money. Until recently, you paid 38,695 euros for the cheapest version, the 2.0 Active.

It now suddenly costs 41,095 euros and is available in limited quantities. The 2.0 Dynamic is then immediately 42,995 euros. To put it in perspective, the Corolla Cross cost 36,995 euros with the big engine at the introduction. It can go that fast!

The new Corolla Cross with 1.8 engine is available from 37,295 euros. Then you have the Active version. You can get both the 1.8 and 2.0 as Active, Active Style and Dynamic. The top model with the 1.8 is the Style + Premium Pack, the thickest Corolla Cross is the 2.0 Exclusive. It costs 48,195 euros.

So yes, the Corolla cross has become more accessible, just not as much as it could have been.

Competition Corolla Cross:

Kia Niro Hybrid ComfortLine | €31,995

Mazda CX-30 Mild Hybrid | €32,995

Nissan Qashqai Visia Mild Hybrid 140 | €36,940

Renault Austral Equilibre Mild Hybrid 130 | €37,330

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid Active | €37,295

Peugeot 3008 Allure Pure Tech 130 | €39,570

Read more? These are 14 Corolla derivatives through the years!

This article Corolla Cross loafer is really surprisingly pricey first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Corolla #Cross #slipon #surprisingly #pricey