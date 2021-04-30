If everything evolves in a normal way, it is more than likely that both Pierre Cornud and Édgar Hernández will be available on Monday to face Rayo Vallecano. Excellent news for Hidalgo, who recovers two important players for this final stretch of the campaign. Especially Cornud, a regular starter and one of Sabadell’s fittest footballers before he was injured.

The French full-back had to retire in the game against Cartagena, on April 11, after suffering a hamstring injury. The forecasts were not the best, and the doctors estimated that the side would be at least a month out. But Cornud’s (muscular) injury has evolved better than even the most optimistic forecasts and it could recover its place in the eleven this Monday. His absence has been replaced by Josu Ozkoidi, the other left-handed winger of the squad, who has had good performances in recent games.

Édgar Hernández was also injured against Cartagena and has also missed, like Cornud, the commitments against Fuenlabrada and Mallorca. His discomfort was less serious than his partner’s injury, so his recovery was planned for this game. PThat to not being a regular starter, Edgar is essential in the dressing room and is used to playing the last minutes of matches.

One of the good things Hidalgo has had is that this day’s match against Rayo is played on Monday, so both Édgar and Cornud will have more room to fully recover.