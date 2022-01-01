Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Corniche Hospital, one of the facilities of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, received a female born in the early hours of the new year 2022, the skilled Mohammed Al-Mansoori, an Emirati, and she saw the light at two and 13 minutes, and her weight is 3.84 grams, and thank God, the girl and her mother are in good health, amid Extreme care and outstanding care from the medical and technical team working in the hospital.

In 2021, the Corniche Hospital bid farewell to two children, the first female, an Emirati named Shawq Tariq Abdullah Awad Karama bin Khamis, and she and her mother are in good health, with a weight of 3.24 grams, and she was born about two and a half hours before the end of the year.

As for the second child who was bid farewell to the Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi in 2021, it is Saif Omar Al Husseini, an Emirati male, and he and his mother are in good health, with a weight of 3 kilograms, and he saw the light before the end of 2021 by about an hour and a half.