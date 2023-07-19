The singer risks another surgery after the relapse of peritonitis.

Not an easy time for the singer Cornflower. A few weeks ago you announced your hospitalization for an emergency operation peritonitis.

It’s about “an inflammation of the serosa (called peritoneum) which covers the viscera and the abdominal cavity, usually due to bacterial contamination”. Condition presenting with high fever, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

The surgery was successful and everything went well but unfortunately in these hours Fiordaliso was forced to be hospitalized again due to a suspected relapse.

“Emergency room again and maybe they’ll reoperate on me. Now they’re hospitalizing me, can I tell you that’s enough? But enoughaaaa! What a terrible year for me” – he wrote on Twitter a few days ago.

Together with the announcement, the artist had posted a photo in which he appeared on a hospital bed with a mask and an IV in his arm.

Yesterday a new update always from the official profile Twitter of the singer. Fiordaliso has updated his fans by saying that they have changed his treatment and that the fever has dropped. If the problem is solved so well otherwise it will have to be re-operated again.

“Guys, I’ll give you updates. I’m still in the hospital, they changed my treatment and tonight I didn’t have a fever. Let’s wait and hope not to be reoperated again! I give it my all.” But later he also added: “I’m collapsing, I have no peace.”

In short, not an easy period for her who had numerous dates scheduled for her tour around Italy this summer. Dates unfortunately canceled or postponed to a later date due to her emergency hospitalization. Hopefully Marina Cornflower may soon return to the stage to excite with his voice and his hit songs.