New health issues for Cornflower. The singer, just over a week ago, had been operated on urgently for peritonitis. The operation had been successful and in fact on her social networks she had reassured all her fans, thanking the doctors of the San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome who treated her. Cornflower, however, unfortunately today she had to go back to the hospital, thus having to postpone her return to the stage.

“I had a relapse, they hospitalize me and maybe they do another operation. Go on. We will get out of it sooner or later ”, she wrote on her social network, posting a photo of her who sees her with a mask and lying on a bed. “Can I tell you that’s enough? But enough, what a terrible year for me”, added the singer venting. Many messages from fans and colleagues who wished her a speedy recovery, including Giorgia and Laura Pausini. At the moment the singer has not given any further information on this relapse, but we hope it is nothing serious.