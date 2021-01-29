Donna Young has been appointed president of Cornerstone Financail Credit Union in Nashville.

Donna Young, president of Cornerstone Financial Credit Union

She succeeds Joe Spivey, who retired from the credit union earlier this year, having led the $468 million-asset institution since 2016.

Young has spent 42 years in the credit union movement, according to a press release, having started her career as a teller at ORNL Federal Credit Union and later moving on to Cornerstone Financial, where she has worked since 1989. In that time she has held a variety of roles, including training manager, assistant vice president of marketing and vice president of human resources. Before being promoted to president she served as executive vice president.

Young is a Tennessee native and holds a degree in finance from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Cornerstone Financial serves more than 42,000 members and has six branches in and around Nashville.

Call report data from the National Credit Union Administration shows Cornerstone Financial earned nearly $2.8 million last year, down from $3.1 million in 2019. Charge-offs and recoveries both improved in 2020, but interest and noninterest income both declined as noninterest expenses and allowances for credit losses rose.