Corners of the house that we always find difficult to clean: 5 tricks to do it quickly and easily

Keeping a home in optimal condition may seem simple, but certain corners present unique challenges. Some areas accumulate stubborn dirt due to their location or material, making them more difficult to clean. Items such as skirting boards, extractor hoods or tile joints are often overlooked, allowing dust, debris and stains to accumulate over time.

Although not always obvious at first glance, these points play a crucial role in the aesthetics and function of the home. For example, a grease-saturated extractor hood affects the air quality in the kitchen, while blackened joints dull even the most well-kept spaces. Giving them regular attention not only improves the appearance of the home, but also prevents damage to materials and contributes to a more hygienic environment.

With the right products and simple techniques, it is possible to tackle these tricky areas without spending too much time. Ingredients such as baking soda, white vinegar or neutral soap, along with tools such as microfiber cloths or old brushes, are essential allies. Additionally, adopting these practices as part of your routine ensures a cleaner, cozier, and more functional home.

Trick for impeccable skirting boards

Skirting boards, located between the walls and the floor, are often forgotten during daily tasks, although they accumulate dust, stains and residue that, over time, can deteriorate their surface. Keeping them spotless not only improves the look of the rooms, but also prevents damage, especially if they are made of wood or painted.

To sanitize the baseboards, use a microfiber cloth moistened with warm water and mild soap. This type of material is ideal for trapping particles without scratching the surface. In corners or areas with grooves, an old toothbrush is the perfect ally to remove embedded dirt.

If you have stubborn stains, mix a few drops of white vinegar in the water. This natural ingredient acts as a disinfectant and degreaser, removing stubborn residue without damaging the finish. With just a few minutes of attention, your skirting boards will look like new again.





Quick method to degrease the extractor hood

The extractor hood is one of the appliances most affected by grease and residue from cooking. The grates and filters accumulate a sticky layer that can affect their operation if not cleaned regularly.

To remove greasy residue, you must disassemble the filters and immerse them in hot water with a mixture of white vinegar and baking soda. This method is highly effective in dissolving accumulated fat. After about 15 minutes of immersion, scrub with a sponge or soft brush and rinse with clean water.

To clean the exterior, use a cloth dampened with a solution of warm water and mild detergent. On stainless steel surfaces, apply a few drops of olive oil to restore shine and protect them from future stains.

Effective trick for shiny joints

The joints between tiles, in both the kitchen and bathroom, are prone to collecting mold, stains and residue, which affects the overall appearance of the space. Cleaning it not only improves aesthetics, but also prevents humidity and fungus problems.

Prepare a paste with baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, and apply it directly to the joints using a small brush. Leave on for 10 minutes and then rub with firm movements to remove dirt. This trick not only cleans deeply, but also clarifies the joints, returning them to their original appearance.

To prevent them from getting dirty quickly, apply a special transparent sealant for joints. This product creates a protective barrier that facilitates long-term maintenance, saving time and effort in the future.

Quick cleaning of blinds

Blinds, both internal and external, accumulate dust and dirt that are not always easy to remove. Regular cleaning not only improves its appearance, but also helps maintain the air quality in the home.

For effective grooming, you should use a microfiber glove or an old sock lightly moistened with a mixture of mild soap and water. Slide the glove over each sheet to remove residue.

In the case of exterior blinds, where dirt is usually more stubborn, add a few drops of white vinegar to the water and use a long-handled brush to scrub the surfaces. Finish by rinsing with clean water and letting them air dry.





Cleaning behind appliances

The areas behind the refrigerator, oven or washing machine are usually the most forgotten during regular cleaning. However, these areas accumulate dust, grease, and food debris that can create bad odors or even attract insects.

To clean these spaces, it is important to first disconnect the appliance and move it gently. Vacuum up dust and loose debris with a vacuum cleaner, then wipe with a cloth dampened with a mild detergent and water solution.

To remove grease accumulated on the back of the appliance, a cloth soaked in white vinegar is recommended, which ensures good drying before putting it back in its place.