The essential George Steiner tells Borja Hermoso in the joyous book of interviews the infinite conversation: “I am a firm supporter of euthanasia. We old people often destroy the lives of those who have to carry us. I would so much like the right to say: thank you everything has been great, now enough. That will come.”

Bioy Casares imagined in his novel Pig War Diary that the street personnel were dedicated to hunting and exterminating the elderly of the city. He did not explain the reasons. Charo López, in a television interview in which his elderly companions eulogized how good old age suited them, was more blunt: “old age is shit”. But advertising, that mellifluous and deceitful thing, never tires of exhibiting in its spots to happy old men And the politicians know that they will catch votes if they raise their pensions in needy times for the usual ones.

If older people want to survive (watching television all the time can send them to the phrenopathic or to the cemetery), that they attend to their needs, take steps, go to the banks that keep their money, they have it very raw. Technology will demand its use and its tribute. They will not be able to do what they want if they have committed the unforgivable sin of not knowing (or not wanting, which is also legal) to use the Internet. They will feel cornered, despised, unable for someone of flesh and blood to meet their demands.

A few days ago I saw something exciting. In the offices of a football club, a lot of people got together to try to renew the subscriptions. I, who will turn 70, was one of the youngest. And the miracle happened that in that group he only observed one person fixing his eyes and his senses on the phone. There were even some who talked to their neighbors. The infinite ultra bodies would believe that we were Martians or corpses.

