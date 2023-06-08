Demonstrations called by President Gustavo Petro and with the adhesion of trade unions are being held this Wednesday (7) in Colombia, to demonstrate support for the reforms proposed by the leftist representative while he is accused of irregularities in his victorious campaign in 2022.

In a speech at one of the acts, in the capital Bogotá, Petro stated that, in addition to the reforms that are stuck in the Colombian Congress, he will present two new proposals in the second half of the year, for changes in higher education and public services.

The president stated that the reform of public services aims that “the axis is not the entrepreneur” who holds concessions, “but the user of the public service in Colombia”.

The reform of Law 30 would have the objective of facilitating the entrance of young Colombians in higher education, so that “they can have access to a right, which is to be educated, because being educated is also for human beings to be able to live with dignity”.

Despite the demonstrations called by Petro, the majority of the Colombian population rejects the reforms that have already been presented by the government (health, social security, work, among others): in a survey released last week, 60.9% of those interviewed said they disagreed with the proposals and only 32.1% said they support them.

Petro has been cornered this week by a complaint, published by a Colombian newspaper, that his 2022 campaign would have received money from the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro, in addition to the opening of an investigation in the National Electoral Council of Colombia (CNE) into the accusation that he would not have reported payments made to election observers in his coalition.

This Wednesday, Petro said he was the victim of a coup attempt and compared his situation with that of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo, who was ousted and arrested at the end of last year after attempting a coup d’état.

“This is called a white coup, a coup d’état, a coup against the popular will. Pedro Castillo was alone, here we are saying to those who are promoting this strategy: Petro is not alone”, said the Colombian president.