Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/25/2024 – 17:56

Investigated for an attempted coup d'état, the former president gathered supporters and political allies in an event on Avenida Paulista.Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro participated this Sunday (25/02) in a demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. Called by the former president himself, the act took place as Bolsonaro faces the advancement of a series of investigations and the growing fear among his circle that his arrest is near.

Dressed in yellow green and, in some cases holding Israeli flags, supporters of the former president filled some blocks on Avenida Paulista to follow a speech by the far-right politician, who is currently ineligible until 2030, but still maintains political capital after losing re-election in 2022.

Accompanied by governors Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), from São Paulo, Ronaldo Caiado (União), from Goiás, and Jorginho Mello (PL), from Santa Catarina and the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Bolsonaro took advantage of the event to paint himself as a victim of persecution and deny that he orchestrated an attempted coup.

“What is a scam? It's a tank on the street, it's a weapon, it's a conspiracy. None of this was done in Brazil,” said Bolsonaro. “Now the coup is because there is a draft state of defense decree. Coup using the Constitution? Be patient.”

the former president also defended an amnesty for his supporters who were arrested during the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, 2023. “What I seek is pacification, is to erase the past. It’s about finding a way to live in peace. It’s about not continuing to be startled. It is on the part of the Brazilian Parliament (…) an amnesty for those poor things who are imprisoned in Brasília,” he said.

Instructions to avoid attacks on the STF

The tone used by the former president was more restrained than in previous demonstrations. Bolsonaro, for example, avoided direct attacks on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) as he did in the past and also did not directly mention President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Before the event, Bolsonaro asked his supporters not to bring banners and posters “against anyone” to the event, in an attempt to avoid new tensions with the justice system. In previous events, it was not uncommon to see Bolsonarists with banners with attacks and insults against STF ministers and requests for “military intervention” (a euphemism for coup).

On the other hand, in his speech, the former president complained about the TSE that declared him ineligible and criticized the STF for the sentences of those convicted on January 8, 2023. Other members of his circle who also spoke, such as the ultraconservative pastor Silas Malafaia, they were more direct in criticizing some Court ministers, such as Alexandre de Moraes.

PL president, Valdemar Costa Neto, also spoke. On February 8, he was the target of a Federal Police (PF) operation for illegal possession of a weapon.

Act at a time when the siege closes

This Sunday's act was called by Bolsonaro on the 12th. At the beginning of the month, the former president was the target of a search and seizure by the Federal Police as part of an investigation into a suspected attempted coup d'état. He is also the target of investigations for vaccination card fraud, irregular entry of Saudi jewelry into the country and participation in a digital militia scheme to attack opponents. Last Thursday, he remained silent in his statement to the PF.

The former president's situation has become more complicated in recent weeks, after the release of evidence of his participation in the coup plot. Among the evidence is a text found in Bolsonaro's room at the PL headquarters in Brasília, which deals with a proposal to declare a state of siege and a Law and Order Guarantee Operation (GLO), which would be one of several “ coup minutes” produced by Bolsonaro’s circle after the defeat in the 2022 election.

The PF investigations also showed that Bolsonaro, when he was still President, requested adjustments to one of these documents that contained a plan for the arrest of Alexandre de Moraes. Other evidence released involves the recording of a ministerial meeting in 2022 in which Bolsonaro instigates his ministers to launch attacks against the country's electoral system.

jps (ots)