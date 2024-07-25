The National Center of Meteorology stated that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was: 22.4 degrees Celsius in Rukna (Al Ain) at 04:45 local time in the UAE. According to the official account of the Meteorology Department on the X platform.

#lowest_temperature This morning, the country recorded 22.4 degrees Celsius in Rukna (Al Ain) at 04:45 local time in the UAE.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 22.4°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/lbVNU0q7iN — National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) July 25, 2024