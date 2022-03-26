In the end, the return of the National Team to Catalonia was happy with a victory on the hour thanks to a great goal from Dani Olmo, who placed the ball in the top corner as if he had handled it by remote control. Cornellà, who had cooled down shortly before due to Albania’s equalizing goal, broke out again. The field presented a packed, with an audience that came to support and applaud. In the first quarter of an hour he enjoyed good football and in the last he experienced the emotion of three goals. And in the end he left with the enjoyment of a hard-fought victory against Albania, a team that has quite a few more teams than they can name. It’s not a firecracker. It was a serious ‘sparring’.

Serious was everything, in general. Serious was the attitude of the public, typical of an official match, serious was the line-up of SpainAs were the changes, Albania’s game was serious, the same in its defensive facet as in its outings, generally on the right, and serious was the pressure from Spain, in which no one was passing the buck. The exam renews the good impressions we had of the National Team, and also the not so good ones. The good ones are the order and the collective effort, the general sacrifice in the race for the pressure and the unmarking; the bad ones, a certain lack of depth and finishing in one area and the lack, for me even more serious, of forcefulness behind.

In the starting attack, Ferran-Morata-Sarabia, only the first worked. It improved when, late in the second half, it was recomposed in Yeremy-Ferran-Olmook all three. Until that we had harvested a couple of shots from outside Rodrigo (who in the rest was neither fu nor fa) and little else. As for the defense, the usual thing happened: every time the rival came out, he created danger. We have central defenders who play football very well, but they don’t paint the line. The Albanian goal was a sin of confidence by Pau for playing the ball in a suicidal way without respecting the zone of the field and with Raya halfway out, looking for I don’t know what I don’t know where. a pity.